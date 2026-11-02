So, About That Unhinged Antisemitic Chick Who Attacked a Jewish Content Creator? Here's What We Know

University of Michigan student Temulun Togochog, whose parents fled Chinese Communist Party persecution so she could grow up free in America and who just a couple of years ago testified before Congress about the erasure of her people’s culture under Beijing, has now been arrested after videos showed her violently assaulting a Jewish content creator at a campus free-speech event—complete with the charming post-takedown declaration that she should have killed the woman while she had the chance.

Advertisement

If you spend any time at all on X you likely saw the INSANE video, but just in case you missed it:

Meet Temulun Togochog, the woman who attacked a Jewish female earlier today. Togochog is a former/current Mercer County Community College student. Thankfully, she was arrested. https://t.co/dOo3LGGlg6 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2026

Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth.

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes, this is what we know so far:

Update on Temulun Togochog, the crazy lady arrested at the University of Michigan: Her parents fled Chinese Communist Party persecution so any children they had could grow up free in America. Both were living in the U.S. as political asylees for years before she was born. In December 2024, at age 17, she testified before Congress about her privilege of living here and spoke out for Southern Mongolians whose language, culture, and rights are being erased under the CCP. What changed you say - she went to college. Got a septum piercing among others, and was arrested for violently assaulting a Jewish woman at a University of Michigan event while saying she should have killed her. From escaping the enforcers to becoming one. The irony writes itself. — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) November 2, 2026

Post continues:

... December 2024, at age 17, she testified before Congress about her privilege of living here and spoke out for Southern Mongolians whose language, culture, and rights are being erased under the CCP. What changed you say - she went to college. Got a septum piercing among others, and was arrested for violently assaulting a Jewish woman at a University of Michigan event while saying she should have killed her. From escaping the enforcers to becoming one. The irony writes itself.

Wow.

But wait, there's more:

Temulun Togochog: mentally deranged Aripiprazole 5mg, antipsychotic medication commonly prescribed for schizophrenia Lamotrigine 50mg, for bipolar disorder, prevents depressive episodes Sertraline 50mg, SSRI antidepressant, also for anxiety and OCD 💀 https://t.co/VNBwgkPZOw — Sonny “#450” Frogett (@1980sViceSquad) November 2, 2026

Yiiiiiiiikes.

And even more:

Everything you need to know about Temulun Togochog, the INSANE leftist who attacked @basedinmalibu in Michigan, who has already been released from jail. - Worked alongside her father, Enghebatu Togochog, director of the Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center. - Advocates against the Chinese Communist Party's repression of ethnic Mongolians, particularly restrictions on language, religion, and cultural identity. - Addressed the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2023 and 2024. - Testified before the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China in December 2024, urging stronger protections for Southern Mongolians. - Spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in 2024 about human rights conditions in Inner Mongolia. - Delivered remarks on religious freedom at a Capitol Hill conference in September 2025. This is what SSRIs, OnlyFans, and majoring in an Honors sociology program does to you. — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) November 2, 2026

Post continues:

...- Advocates against the Chinese Communist Party's repression of ethnic Mongolians, particularly restrictions on language, religion, and cultural identity. - Addressed the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2023 and 2024. - Testified before the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China in December 2024, urging stronger protections for Southern Mongolians. - Spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in 2024 about human rights conditions in Inner Mongolia. - Delivered remarks on religious freedom at a Capitol Hill conference in September 2025. This is what SSRIs, OnlyFans, and majoring in an Honors sociology program does to you.

Advertisement

We'd ask what is happening on college campuses but unfortunately, we have a pretty good idea. When students have nothing but professors who hate this country and teach hate, this is what you get. Add in a bunch of psychotropics and yeah, it gets dangerous.

Unfortunately, she's been released:

🚨🚨 Police say that the psycho who attacked @basedinmalibu HAS BEEN LET GO Prosecutors refused to hold despite the fact that she made terroristic threats, brutally assaulted Liz, smacked @teameffujoe in the face, tried to punch me, and resisted arrest. https://t.co/e1qUXHhCcD — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 2, 2026

Yikes. Again.

============================================================

Related:

Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'

GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

REAL Dan Sullivan Takes Mary Peltola AND Jake Tapper to the MAT in Straight-Fire Interview (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger BIG MAD at Elon Musk for Calling Out Her So-Called DIVERSE Cabinet and BA HA HA

DAMNING Thread Pulls Back the Curtain on the 22 TIES Abdul El-Sayed Has to Terrorists. No, Really.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.