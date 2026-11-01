GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

Angie Nixon is already pre-writing her post-election excuse, and it is peak socialist progressive copium.

With the Florida Senate race still ongoing and polls showing her trailing Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, the DSA-aligned Democrat has decided the real problem is not her open socialism, her radical platform, or the fact that voters in a state that went heavily for Trump simply do not want what she is selling.

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No, no, according to Nixon, national Democrat donors are holding back because they think Florida is racist.

Yes, Really. She said that.

Watch:

Angie Nixon suggests Democrat donors aren't supporting her because Florida is “racist.” "They think that the state is racist, and they're just hesitant to like, donate because of it." https://t.co/qT5mzVNrrf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2026

That's why she is going to lose, y'all.

Not because she sucks as a candidate.

Not because she has sucky ideas.

No, no, she's losing because Florida is racist ... even though Byron Donalds (a black man) is running for governor there and will likely WIN.

Racist.

K.

@IngrahamAngle Meet the next governor, Congressman Byron Donald's. https://t.co/BEm02cNp3D — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) November 1, 2026

But racism and stuff! REEEEEEEE.

Laura Ingraham with the much-deserved take down:

You'll hear a lot of this on Wednesday morning. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 1, 2026

Yup.

@IngrahamAngle Calling everything racist is just lazy. Sometimes its just YOU! — Smart Money Bro (@smartmoneybro1) November 1, 2026

And in Nixon's case, it is just her.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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