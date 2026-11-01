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GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 01, 2026 11:50 AM
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GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Angie Nixon is already pre-writing her post-election excuse, and it is peak socialist progressive copium. 

With the Florida Senate race still ongoing and polls showing her trailing Republican incumbent Ashley Moody, the DSA-aligned Democrat has decided the real problem is not her open socialism, her radical platform, or the fact that voters in a state that went heavily for Trump simply do not want what she is selling. 

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No, no, according to Nixon, national Democrat donors are holding back because they think Florida is racist.

Yes, Really. She said that.

Watch:

That's why she is going to lose, y'all.

Not because she sucks as a candidate.

Not because she has sucky ideas.

No, no, she's losing because Florida is racist ... even though Byron Donalds (a black man) is running for governor there and will likely WIN.

Racist.

K.

But racism and stuff! REEEEEEEE.

Laura Ingraham with the much-deserved take down:

Yup.

And in Nixon's case, it is just her.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CIVIL RIGHTS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | RNC

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