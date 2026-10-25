Birds of a Feather: FL Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Teams Up With the Mayor Who’s Tanking Chicago

Angie Nixon is a socialist running on the Democrat ticket to be a Senator in Florida. If she were elected, that's not only bad for Florida, but the whole nation. The person she is campaigning with tonight should bring everyone massive pause.

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Tonight, Angie Nixon campaigns with far-left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who just proposed a monthly $25 per-employee head tax on businesses and a new tax on delivered packages. That's the agenda Floridians moved here to escape. I'll keep fighting to keep government out of your lives and your pockets. https://t.co/1Vms8mVHHs — Ashley Moody (@AshleyMoodyFL) October 25, 2026

CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson is proposing a $17.6 billion budget that would expand neighborhood services, mental healthcare and youth employment programs while relying on hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes to balance the budget. The spending plan, released Wednesday, calls for $664 million in additional revenue, $131.5 million in new investments and nearly $120 million in cuts. Expanded neighborhood services would include more crews to tackle rat infestations, tree trimming and illegal dumping. The proposed budget also increases funding for the city’s libraries and homeless services, expands the city’s mental health crisis response team, and opens one new mental health clinic. To pay for these investments while closing the city’s $882 million budget deficit, Johnson is once again proposing a corporate head tax, along with increases to taxes on leased software, computer equipment and sports betting.





Johnson is a psychopath who has made Chicago even more of a disaster. The fact Nixon is choosing to campaign with him should be a wake up call.

Chicago Tribune reports new UChicago/NORC polling: Brandon Johnson Job Approval: ✅️ Approve: 22% 🚫 Disapprove: 53% Excitement About Potential Mayoral Candidates: Alexi Giannoulias: 59% Susana Mendoza: 46% No polling memo yet publicly available. https://t.co/5niP2XKgHV — Frank Calabrese (@FrankCalabrese) October 19, 2026

Johnson has a 22 percent approval rating in Chicago. People like the flu more than this guy.

@AshleyMoodyFL @usa_anji I escaped Chicago for Florida in 2020. I still have an apartment there. In the “nice part” of Brandon Johnson’s Chicago, I still see burglaries every few weeks from my window, like this at 1:50am next to Target Protect Florida. Vote Republican. https://t.co/wlCF9KEMZK — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) October 25, 2026

Florida, or the nation, does not need that. Brandon and Angie Nixon are radicals who want to overturn America. It's time to be honest.

@AshleyMoodyFL I escaped Chicago in 2020. I couldn’t be happier here in FL!! — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) October 25, 2026

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It's important to not let people like Nixon into the Senate.

@AshleyMoodyFL Keep Chicago out of Florida. — Mary (@MaryMaryfrang) October 25, 2026

Far, far away from Florida.

@AshleyMoodyFL hard pass on voting for Angie the communist - and she keeps such great company 🥸 — Eddy Carballo (@hastacuando_13) October 25, 2026

Birds of a feather.

@AshleyMoodyFL As a Chicagoan, I know Mayor BJ and he sucks. If Nixon associates with him, run far away — Miguel Vergara (@vergaramig75) October 25, 2026

That's excellent advice.

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