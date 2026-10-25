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Birds of a Feather: FL Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Teams Up With the Mayor Who’s Tanking Chicago

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 3:35 PM
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Birds of a Feather: FL Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Teams Up With the Mayor Who’s Tanking Chicago
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Angie Nixon is a socialist running on the Democrat ticket to be a Senator in Florida. If she were elected, that's not only bad for Florida, but the whole nation. The person she is campaigning with tonight should bring everyone massive pause. 

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CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson is proposing a $17.6 billion budget that would expand neighborhood services, mental healthcare and youth employment programs while relying on hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes to balance the budget.

The spending plan, released Wednesday, calls for $664 million in additional revenue, $131.5 million in new investments and nearly $120 million in cuts.

Expanded neighborhood services would include more crews to tackle rat infestations, tree trimming and illegal dumping. The proposed budget also increases funding for the city’s libraries and homeless services, expands the city’s mental health crisis response team, and opens one new mental health clinic.

To pay for these investments while closing the city’s $882 million budget deficit, Johnson is once again proposing a corporate head tax, along with increases to taxes on leased software, computer equipment and sports betting.

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Johnson is a psychopath who has made Chicago even more of a disaster. The fact Nixon is choosing to campaign with him should be a wake up call. 

Johnson has a 22 percent approval rating in Chicago. People like the flu more than this guy.

Florida, or the nation, does not need that. Brandon and Angie Nixon are radicals who want to overturn America. It's time to be honest. 

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It's important to not let people like Nixon into the Senate

Far, far away from Florida. 

Birds of a feather. 

That's excellent advice.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | BRANDON GILL | CHICAGO | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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