Ashley Moody: Angie Nixon Runs a Bookstore With a Shrine to Cop Killers

Angie Nixon is a Democratic Socialist loon who is the Democrat nominee for the Senate from Florida. As a Democratic Socialist, her party's platform would compel her to campaign on a platform of abolishing prisons, but she told CNN that her wanting to abolish prisons was a lie. Why would she want to abolish prisons when she wants her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, "locked up and jailed"? When given the chance to walk that back, she doubled down: "I absolutely want that to happen."

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For her part, Moody told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that Nixon runs a bookstore containing a shrine to cop killers.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) from the top rope on Angie Nixon (D): "She quotes cop killers and runs a book store with a SHRINE to people who have killed law enforcement!" FAULKNER: "What?!" MOODY: "If folks want to say that's part of their BIG TENT? [...] I am the wife of a law enforcement officer. Most people think it's CRAZY what she's promoting. IT'S PERSONAL TO ME." 👏🏻👏🏻 Angie Nixon should move out of the United States, and CERTAINLY get the HECK out of Florida! I checked, and it's true: Nixon's Jacksonville store, "Cafe Resistance," has a wall of 12 Black Power figures. According to the Washington Free Beacon, four of them were convicted of killing police officers One of them is Assata Shakur, convicted of m*rdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973. She broke out of prison and fled to Cuba, and the FBI put her on its Most Wanted Terrorists list Nixon has closed campaign speeches, including one in a church, by quoting Shakur and calling her "a famous freedom fighter" When she was confronted over the wall, Nixon said "a lot of them were set up" and asked, "What's wrong with me having that up there?" This is who Democrats want representing Florida's cops in the Senate. VOTE AGAINST IT. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2026

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… wife of a law enforcement officer. Most people think it's CRAZY what she's promoting. IT'S PERSONAL TO ME." 👏🏻👏🏻 Angie Nixon should move out of the United States, and CERTAINLY get the HECK out of Florida! I checked, and it's true: Nixon's Jacksonville store, "Cafe Resistance," has a wall of 12 Black Power figures. According to the Washington Free Beacon, four of them were convicted of killing police officers One of them is Assata Shakur, convicted of m*rdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973. She broke out of prison and fled to Cuba, and the FBI put her on its Most Wanted Terrorists list Nixon has closed campaign speeches, including one in a church, by quoting Shakur and calling her "a famous freedom fighter" When she was confronted over the wall, Nixon said "a lot of them were set up" and asked, "What's wrong with me having that up there?" This is who Democrats want representing Florida's cops in the Senate. VOTE AGAINST IT.

We had no trouble believing that, but Eric Daugherty came back with a photo:

🤯 FL Senate candidate Angie Nixon's wall honoring cop killers in Florida. No, I am not kidding. - Assata Shakur: convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper in 1973, then escaped to Cuba - Mumia Abu-Jamal: convicted of murdering a Philadelphia police officer in 1981, now serving life - Jamil Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown): convicted of murdering a Georgia sheriff's deputy, died in prison serving life - George Jackson: charged with killing a prison guard in 1970, killed in a 1971 escape attempt that left 3 guards dead — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2026

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… serving life - Jamil Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown): convicted of murdering a Georgia sheriff's deputy, died in prison serving life - George Jackson: charged with killing a prison guard in 1970, killed in a 1971 escape attempt that left 3 guards dead

Notably: "The café held a dance lesson where participants were asked to wear Black Panther attire, and, shortly after Charlie Kirk's murder, hosted a professor 'targeted' by Kirk" https://t.co/3Tzj8hFU45 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh This woman is a national security threat. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh Assata Shakur, convicted of murdering a New Jersey trooper. Mumia, convicted of killing a Philadelphia officer. Florida cops now know where Angie Nixon stands. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh @grok Can this possibly be true? It feels too far off-base. If true, where and in what town/city in Florida has this wall been featured? — Maura Sweeney (@maura4u) October 15, 2026

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The Washington Free Beacon reported on Nixon's "Cafe Resistance" bookstore in Jacksonville back in August and published a photo of the wall. It's real, all right.

@EricLDaugh Psychos like her shouldn't be anywhere near public office. — Gremme76 (@GregDomme) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh This just shows the massive uncurable sickness the Democrat party have. If you're a Democrat, you need to look yourself in the mirror and never vote Democrat ever again in your entire life. There's too much truth out there on X to lie to yourself any longer. Sickness needs a cure — Kris Cucchiara (@CucchiaraK2943) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh @MaxNordau I thought she was just stupid but she’s actually evil as well. In the 60s-70s not enough was done to punish radicals. We let them teach college and this the result — policy poo (@stitchnstab) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh Angie Nixon wants Sen. Moody locked up, and her bookstore wall honors Assata Shakur and Mumia Abu-Jamal — both convicted of murdering cops. She calls that a big tent. Most voters call it a tell. — Ethan (@Ethanfxnc) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh What a sick twisted individual Angie Nixon is. — Dave Embry (@DaveEmbry5) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh This woman poses a significant threat to national security. — David Meyer (@GladysDeangn) October 15, 2026

@EricLDaugh This chick is a mental case — lazydaze (@Lazydaze15062) October 15, 2026

She's also a Democrat running for a statewide race in Florida, so she doesn't stand a chance. The fact that the Democrats voted for her to be their Senate nominee, though, is frightening.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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