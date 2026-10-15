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Ashley Moody: Angie Nixon Runs a Bookstore With a Shrine to Cop Killers

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 7:00 PM
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Ashley Moody: Angie Nixon Runs a Bookstore With a Shrine to Cop Killers
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Angie Nixon is a Democratic Socialist loon who is the Democrat nominee for the Senate from Florida. As a Democratic Socialist, her party's platform would compel her to campaign on a platform of abolishing prisons, but she told CNN that her wanting to abolish prisons was a lie. Why would she want to abolish prisons when she wants her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, "locked up and jailed"? When given the chance to walk that back, she doubled down: "I absolutely want that to happen."

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For her part, Moody told Fox News' Harris Faulkner that Nixon runs a bookstore containing a shrine to cop killers.

The post continues:

… wife of a law enforcement officer. Most people think it's CRAZY what she's promoting. IT'S PERSONAL TO ME." 👏🏻👏🏻

Angie Nixon should move out of the United States, and CERTAINLY get the HECK out of Florida!

I checked, and it's true: Nixon's Jacksonville store, "Cafe Resistance," has a wall of 12 Black Power figures. According to the Washington Free Beacon, four of them were convicted of killing police officers

One of them is Assata Shakur, convicted of m*rdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973. She broke out of prison and fled to Cuba, and the FBI put her on its Most Wanted Terrorists list

Nixon has closed campaign speeches, including one in a church, by quoting Shakur and calling her "a famous freedom fighter"

When she was confronted over the wall, Nixon said "a lot of them were set up" and asked, "What's wrong with me having that up there?"

This is who Democrats want representing Florida's cops in the Senate. VOTE AGAINST IT.

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We had no trouble believing that, but Eric Daugherty came back with a photo:

The post continues:

… serving life

- Jamil Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown): convicted of murdering a Georgia sheriff's deputy, died in prison serving life

- George Jackson: charged with killing a prison guard in 1970, killed in a 1971 escape attempt that left 3 guards dead

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The Washington Free Beacon reported on Nixon's "Cafe Resistance" bookstore in Jacksonville back in August and published a photo of the wall. It's real, all right.

She's also a Democrat running for a statewide race in Florida, so she doesn't stand a chance. The fact that the Democrats voted for her to be their Senate nominee, though, is frightening. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | SENATE

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