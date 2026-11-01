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Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 01, 2026 10:20 AM
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Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

UTSA student Isa Casahuga Lemgruber drew intense backlash after reciting a gleeful poem at a campus event that celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination as the “Kirkiversary,” including a reference to a “shot to the neck.”

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We made the same face. Keep going.

Facing widespread outrage and a university conduct review, she released a public apology to Kirk’s family and event host Christian Collins, claiming time for reflection and condemning political violence.

RIIIIIIGHT.

After a University of Texas at San Antonio student proudly recited a twisted poem celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the backlash was swift and unforgiving. Now facing potential consequences, she has issued an apology to his family — but critics are highlighting the apparent disconnect between her original pride and sudden remorse.

She's not sorry she wrote and read it, she's sorry it bombed in such a horrific and consequence-filled way.

Watch:

DEEEEEEEEEEEPLY SORRY.

Alrighty.

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Guess so.

What he said.

This. ^

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Tough crowd. 

And understandably.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MEDIA BIAS | PETE HEGSETH | SPENCER PRATT

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