Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

UTSA student Isa Casahuga Lemgruber drew intense backlash after reciting a gleeful poem at a campus event that celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination as the “Kirkiversary,” including a reference to a “shot to the neck.”

Advertisement

We made the same face. Keep going.

Facing widespread outrage and a university conduct review, she released a public apology to Kirk’s family and event host Christian Collins, claiming time for reflection and condemning political violence.

RIIIIIIGHT.

After a University of Texas at San Antonio student proudly recited a twisted poem celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the backlash was swift and unforgiving. Now facing potential consequences, she has issued an apology to his family — but critics are highlighting the apparent disconnect between her original pride and sudden remorse.

She's not sorry she wrote and read it, she's sorry it bombed in such a horrific and consequence-filled way.

Watch:

She's deeply sorry that the things she said publicly -- and with great pride -- resulted in people correctly calling her a hate-filled, violence-loving monster. https://t.co/gtFRKslU5R — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 1, 2026

DEEEEEEEEEEEPLY SORRY.

Alrighty.

I guess she got a real time lesson on the lifetime implications of internet notoriety and its effects on not only her future but her family’s current economy. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 1, 2026

Guess so.

“I’d like to sincerely apologize by lifelessly reading a scripted statement that my lawyer cooked up” https://t.co/idocH1YIOE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 1, 2026

What he said.

@SethDillon She's not sorry at all. Her "apology" was written by highly paid lawyers and PR consultants. Probs cost: $50,000. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) November 1, 2026

@SethDillon @Armyvet4ev Her “faith”?! She is using “faith” as a shield. After much reflection!, sorry sweetie, after her parents and university got to her and threatened her future including her family. Plus I hope they got a call from the State Department. — Huckleberry (@marcomac20) November 1, 2026

@SethDillon Oh, golly gee, it's all ok now...wait, no it isn't. https://t.co/tFYqMrgPmF — Robert Kangel (@TiredGeekDad) November 1, 2026

This. ^

Her parents are not US citizens and make millions here, so I’d imagine they got up her ass about destroying the family finances……. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 1, 2026

100% written by her high powered attorney father. — Saint Van Halen ✝️🇺🇸🦅🇺🇦🇮🇱🤘 (@SaintVanHalen) November 1, 2026

Advertisement

Tough crowd.

And understandably.

============================================================

Related:

BOOM: Pete Hegseth’s Dad Tells Little Man Abdul El-Sayed to Take ALL the Seats in 2 EPIC Pic-Posts



Uncontrolled LOON Cenk Uygur Hits Rock BOTTOM Attacking Black Americans in RACIST AF Halloween Post

*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan Gets Absolutely WORKED Picking Fight With Neera Tanden Over Abdul 'Elf'-Sayed

Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.