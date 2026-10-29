DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 12:05 PM
Advertisement
Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win
meme

Caroline Sunshine spent her time on CNN last night doing something increasingly rare on that network: asking an actual uncomfortable question. While the rest of the panel danced around reports that Democrats in Alaska recruited a second “Dan Sullivan” to siphon votes from the Republican senator, Sunshine pressed Karen Finney on why the party apparently doesn’t believe its own woman-of-color nominee can win the seat without a little identity-based electioneering on the side. 

Advertisement

Yeah, she did not hold back, not even a little bit. 

The exchange was less a debate than a public service announcement about how quickly progressive principles get shelved the moment they become inconvenient. Finney never quite answered the question, which, at this point, is becoming its own kind of answer.

Watch:

Love watching the former spox of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign sputtering on CNN. There is something very rewarding in this.

Of course, there's more:

They absolutely do not know how to handle her.

Recommended
OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word Doug P. Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE Sam J.
Advertisement

Glorious, ain't it?

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Al Sharpton's Face As MS NOW Has to Report That Trump's Economy Is ROARING Before Midterms

BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

Angie Nixon Rapped About People Dying at FAMU Homecoming – Then VIOLENT Reality Showed Up

People Are LOVING Laura Ingraham DRAGGING Ilhan Omar With a DAMNING Deet From Her Mall Trip (WATCH)

And Here We GOOOO! Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate Campaign OFFICIALLY in a World of Hurt

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

Doug P.
Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Sam J.
Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos