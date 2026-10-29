Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

Caroline Sunshine spent her time on CNN last night doing something increasingly rare on that network: asking an actual uncomfortable question. While the rest of the panel danced around reports that Democrats in Alaska recruited a second “Dan Sullivan” to siphon votes from the Republican senator, Sunshine pressed Karen Finney on why the party apparently doesn’t believe its own woman-of-color nominee can win the seat without a little identity-based electioneering on the side.

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Yeah, she did not hold back, not even a little bit.

The exchange was less a debate than a public service announcement about how quickly progressive principles get shelved the moment they become inconvenient. Finney never quite answered the question, which, at this point, is becoming its own kind of answer.

Watch:

Caroline Sunshine embarrasses Karen Finney on CNN. "I think it is a disgrace that Democrats don't think that a woman of color can win a Senate seat on her own." "You still haven't answered my question, which is why do the Democrats in Alaska not think a woman of color can win?" https://t.co/XhpOA703Ss — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 29, 2026

Love watching the former spox of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign sputtering on CNN. There is something very rewarding in this.

Of course, there's more:

"I think South Carolina is not going to elect a senator who believes that men should play in women's sports, and that it's okay to chop off children's genitalia." Caroline Sunshine is too smart for CNN. They don't know how to handle her. https://t.co/zVq1UlpLHJ — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 29, 2026

They absolutely do not know how to handle her.

Glorious, ain't it?

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