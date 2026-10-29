People Are LOVING Laura Ingraham DRAGGING Ilhan Omar With a DAMNING Deet From Her Mall Trip (WATCH)

Rep. Ilhan Omar made her first public appearance since federal agents raided her Washington, D.C. home by walking through Minneapolis’ largest Somali mall, where she was flanked by security, greeted supporters, posed for photos, and sat down for lunch with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at Karmel Mall of Somalia.

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The outing comes as the Minnesota Democrat faces a reported criminal investigation into immigration fraud allegations, and as Fox News Digital highlighted the mall owner’s own federal criminal history.

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A low-key mall outing? Not exactly. Rep. Ilhan Omar is seen strolling through Minneapolis’ largest Somali mall, surrounded by security guards, in her first public appearance since federal agents raided her Washington, D.C., home. The Minnesota Democrat greets supporters, poses for photos, and sits down for lunch with state Attorney General Keith Ellison at Karmel Mall of Somalia. The appearance comes as Omar faces a reported criminal investigation into allegations of immigration fraud. But the mall’s owner has a federal criminal history of his own. See what Fox News Digital uncovered: https://t.co/n4UdSnZyNN — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

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... for photos, and sits down for lunch with state Attorney General Keith Ellison at Karmel Mall of Somalia.The appearance comes as Omar faces a reported criminal investigation into allegations of immigration fraud. But the mall’s owner has a federal criminal history of his own.

There's one more detail, a quite damning one if you ask this editor, that Laura Ingraham pointed out:

Somali flags everywhere. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2026

It's as if Omar (or whatever her last name really is) isn't even at a mall in Minnesota, let alone America.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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