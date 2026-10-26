X Users Add Details About 'Political Commentator' CNN Didn't Have Room for in the Chyron

As you watch this clip, pay attention to the chyron on the screen during the segment on CNN.

The clip itself is the usual "lefty Democrat tries to make everything about race" from a "political commentator":

Advertisement

Karen Finney went on CNN and chalked up Trump’s rise after Obama to “whitelash” and “hate groups,” as if opposing the far left is about bigotry. Then riddle me this. Why is @AbdulElSayed's Democrat primary oppenent, Haley Stevens, refusing to campaign with her own party’s nominee? It isn’t race. It isn’t hate. It’s that his policies are too crazy radical even for fellow Democrats. The left calls it bigotry because they can’t admit the truth. Voters are rejecting bad ideas. #MarketplaceOfIdeas — 🇺🇸 David J. Urban 🇺🇸 (@DavidJUrban) October 25, 2026

If Finney wants to see who is actually at least partly responsible for the "rise of Trump" she only needs to look at Barack Obama.

Also you'll notice that CNN's chyron called Finney a "political commentator" but said Urban is a "former Trump campaign adviser."

There's a little more on Finney's resume:

CNN calls Karen Finney a "political commentator." Karen Finney was Hillary Clinton's press secretary. She was also the communications director for the DNC. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2026

@DavidJUrban @AbdulElSayed Karen Finney was Hillary Clinton's press secretary. She was also the communications director for the DNC. — Maddie211 (@Maddie21110) October 26, 2026

Perhaps that was mentioned at the start of the segment, but we thought it was as chyron-worthy as mentioning who Urban worked for.

@redsteeze All "former Republicans" get stuck with the label for the rest of their life, even after they prostrate themselves and join the other party. Democrats are just a big ol' mystery, though. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 26, 2026

Yep.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.