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X Users Add Details About 'Political Commentator' CNN Didn't Have Room for in the Chyron

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 26, 2026 10:57 AM
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X Users Add Details About 'Political Commentator' CNN Didn't Have Room for in the Chyron
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As you watch this clip, pay attention to the chyron on the screen during the segment on CNN.

The clip itself is the usual "lefty Democrat tries to make everything about race" from a "political commentator":

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If Finney wants to see who is actually at least partly responsible for the "rise of Trump" she only needs to look at Barack Obama.

Also you'll notice that CNN's chyron called Finney a "political commentator" but said Urban is a "former Trump campaign adviser." 

There's a little more on Finney's resume: 

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Perhaps that was mentioned at the start of the segment, but we thought it was as chyron-worthy as mentioning who Urban worked for. 

Yep. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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