Hillary Clinton Compares Her Presidential Election Loss to American Disasters Like 9/11 and COVID

When you think about horrible things Americans have endured, you immediately think of 9/11, President John F. Kennedy's assassination, COVID-19, or the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. But Hillary Clinton says she has something that ranks up there, too — her 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump. Yes, she really compared her well-earned defeat to 9/11 and COVID.

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Insane. (READ)

Hillary Clinton lumps her 2016 election loss in with "a series of hard times" the country has endured like 9/11 and Covid. "We had an election in 2016 that raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what kind of really went on." The hubris here is next level. She's never going to accept that loss. To her, it's a national trauma.

Hard times? The only thing 'hard' on the day Hillary Clinton got trounced was how hard our sides were hurting from laughing at her humiliating defeat. (WATCH)

Hillary Clinton lumps her 2016 election loss in with "a series of hard times" the country has endured like 9/11 and Covid.



"We had an election in 2016 that raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what kind of really went on."



The hubris here… pic.twitter.com/Y61a7f1CJH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

No one craves power more than Hillary, it oozes out of her. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 11, 2026

"That election I lost was a national trauma like 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and Covid"



It's unfreakingreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

If anything, Trump obliterating Clinton was one of the best things that has happened to America in this century.

Posters are not surprised that Clinton still can’t move on from being denied the presidency she thought she richly deserved.

Ever since that election, she has never demonstrated an ounce of self - reflection, always just “Russia did it”, “It was because I am a woman”, “Trump voters are a cult”, etc. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 11, 2026

She has blamed everything under the sun...except herself. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

It’s been 10 years, and she still can’t come to grips with it or see how her loss was her own fault.

Clinton didn’t become President, but that hasn’t stopped her from living vicariously through a Democrat who has. (WATCH)

Hillary Clinton: When I was at the opening of the Obama library—Michelle Obama gave that speech about all of the things that her husband had done that the other guy has not, when she got to the Nobel peace prize, I just burst into laughter. I thought it was so perfect. Barack… pic.twitter.com/2pjXkGsqvn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

(post continues) ...Obama turned around and grinned at me. I leaned forward and said I really hope that Donald Trump is watching this. Barack said, “Me too”

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Hillary Clinton (a/k/a The woman who will never be President) has been irrelevant for over a decade now, but favors us with periodic public appearances wherein she lets us watch the cheese slide off her cracker as she slips deeper & deeper into psychosis.



Thanks Hillary❗️😁 — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) October 11, 2026

Yet, Trump will eventually have a Presidential Library and she won't-huh.... — Lance Tolson (@OldGrayTop) October 11, 2026

President (2x) Trump! You? 0 — XSB2105 (@xsb2105) October 11, 2026

And those numbers will never change.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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