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Hillary Clinton Compares Her Presidential Election Loss to American Disasters Like 9/11 and COVID

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 11, 2026 3:10 AM
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Hillary Clinton Compares Her Presidential Election Loss to American Disasters Like 9/11 and COVID
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

When you think about horrible things Americans have endured, you immediately think of 9/11, President John F. Kennedy's assassination, COVID-19, or the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. But Hillary Clinton says she has something that ranks up there, too — her 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump. Yes, she really compared her well-earned defeat to 9/11 and COVID.

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Insane. (READ)

Hillary Clinton lumps her 2016 election loss in with "a series of hard times" the country has endured like 9/11 and Covid.

"We had an election in 2016 that raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what kind of really went on."

The hubris here is next level.

She's never going to accept that loss.

To her, it's a national trauma.

Hard times? The only thing 'hard' on the day Hillary Clinton got trounced was how hard our sides were hurting from laughing at her humiliating defeat. (WATCH)

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If anything, Trump obliterating Clinton was one of the best things that has happened to America in this century.

Posters are not surprised that Clinton still can’t move on from being denied the presidency she thought she richly deserved.

Ever since that election, she has never demonstrated an ounce of self - reflection, always just “Russia did it”, “It was because I am a woman”, “Trump voters are a cult”, etc.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 11, 2026

It’s been 10 years, and she still can’t come to grips with it or see how her loss was her own fault.

Clinton didn’t become President, but that hasn’t stopped her from living vicariously through a Democrat who has. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Obama turned around and grinned at me. I leaned forward and said I really hope that Donald Trump is watching this. Barack said, “Me too”

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And those numbers will never change.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 9/11 | COVID-19 | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP

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