Talkin' 'Bout Her Genitalia: Scott Galloway Says Hillary Clinton Would’ve Been President If Male

Podcaster Scott Galloway says Hillary Clinton had a fatal phallic flaw in the 2016 presidential election. In other words, he contends that America would’ve elected her to the White House if she had a penis and testicles. Galloway says her defeat proves voters are sexist. Others say he should stop dicking around with voters and accept that Clinton would’ve lost no matter what equipment she had downstairs.

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Galloway's wrong, but look at how cocksure he is. (WATCH)

Scott Galloway claims this is how you know America is sexist: "Tell me, if Hillary Clinton had a p*nis and balls she wouldn't be President Clinton." Audience applauds. They're never going to get over 2016. https://t.co/kOBb20QjP7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2026

So they know she’s a woman? — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 5, 2026

It’s funny how Democrats know what a woman is when it benefits their argument.

Still, it’s hard to debate Democrats when their definition of a woman is always fluid.

If she had a penis and balls Scott would say she could still be a woman. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) October 5, 2026

It would explain a lot about why Bill looked elsewhere!!! lol — Sons of Liberty 2020 (@1776X2024) October 5, 2026

Sorry, Michelle, Hillary beat you by 16 years.

Posters say Clinton, by virtue of being a woman, was catapulted to the top of a presidential ticket. History had to be made.

If Hillary had been a man she wouldn't have ever got close to the nomination.

Being a woman benefited her massively.

She is of averaged intellect.

Her policy proposals were Democrat boilerplate.

She had zero charisma.

This guy is utterly delusional. — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) October 5, 2026

She will go down as one of the most delusional people to ever run for president. Kamala will go down as one of the dumbest. Biden will go down as the biggest liar about the most unimportant things. Yep, him and his buddy Corn Pop. Obama will go down as the great divider. — Boss_Level_Troll (R) (@BossLevelTroll) October 5, 2026

Historically bad candidate. Then Kamala came along. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2026

It’s the only head-to-head battle Harris ever won at the national level.

Commenters say Hillary Clinton may not be a man, but one very close to her is responsible for us even knowing her name.

She only got anywhere in life because of who she married — FTG8286 (@FTG8286) October 5, 2026

First off, she NEVER would have been a Senator, nor Sec of State as those came DIRECTLY from Bill. The Clinton Name is the ONLY reason she sniffed any “success” in politics. Otherwise, she’s just an ambulance chaser in Arkansas. — Godzilla_Mantooth (@ron_burgandy70) October 5, 2026

Happy birthday to this future president. https://t.co/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Hillary Clinton's loss had nothing to do with her genitalia and everything to do with how genuinely awful she was as a presidential candidate.

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