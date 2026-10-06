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Talkin' 'Bout Her Genitalia: Scott Galloway Says Hillary Clinton Would’ve Been President If Male

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 06, 2026 4:30 AM
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Talkin' 'Bout Her Genitalia: Scott Galloway Says Hillary Clinton Would’ve Been President If Male
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Podcaster Scott Galloway says Hillary Clinton had a fatal phallic flaw in the 2016 presidential election. In other words, he contends that America would’ve elected her to the White House if she had a penis and testicles. Galloway says her defeat proves voters are sexist. Others say he should stop dicking around with voters and accept that Clinton would’ve lost no matter what equipment she had downstairs.

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Galloway's wrong, but look at how cocksure he is. (WATCH)

It’s funny how Democrats know what a woman is when it benefits their argument.

Still, it’s hard to debate Democrats when their definition of a woman is always fluid.

Sorry, Michelle, Hillary beat you by 16 years.

Posters say Clinton, by virtue of being a woman, was catapulted to the top of a presidential ticket. History had to be made.

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It’s the only head-to-head battle Harris ever won at the national level.

Commenters say Hillary Clinton may not be a man, but one very close to her is responsible for us even knowing her name.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Hillary Clinton's loss had nothing to do with her genitalia and everything to do with how genuinely awful she was as a presidential candidate.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics BILL CLINTON | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | DONALD TRUMP

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