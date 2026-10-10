Let's Flash Back to 'the Most Gangsta Moment in Presidential Debate History' on Its 10th Anniversary

It has been almost a full decade since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, and she remains angry and bitter to this very day.

The second debate between Clinton and Trump took place 10 years ago last night, and in the year of our Lord 2026, the then-Democrat nominee is still acrimonious:

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Ten years ago tonight, Donald Trump got in Hillary's head at their debate. And ten years later, Hillary is still fuming about it. "I've thought about that 100,000 times." She was completely rattled: "I'm thinking, okay, if I turn on him and say, what are you doing? Or, back off. Does that look like I can't handle him? Does that look like I am rattled?" "Does that look like I, you know, I'm a woman who shouldn't be in the Oval Office if I ignore it?" "So I ignored it. I mean, that was what I eventually decided to do because I didn't want to look either, like I was being made to be nervous." Completely melted under pressure -- and carries it with her every day of her life. (This interview is from August of this year.) https://t.co/rMSoXCvKPf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2026

Hillary Clinton's perma-fury is still etched on her face, via @WesternLensman:

"I've thought about that 100,000 times." She was completely rattled: "I'm thinking, okay, if I turn on him and say, what are you doing? Or, back off. Does that look like I can't handle him? Does that look like I am rattled?" "Does that look like I, you know, I'm a woman who shouldn't be in the Oval Office if I ignore it?" "So I ignored it. I mean, that was what I eventually decided to do because I didn't want to look either, like I was being made to be nervous." Completely melted under pressure -- and carries it with her every day of her life. (This interview is from August of this year.)

Then November came and put an end to an incredibly arrogant campaign that just assumed a victory.

The White House's Monica Crowley flashed back to the debate ten years ago, with an added twist.

10 years ago tonight, the most gangsta moment in the history of Presidential Debates 💀 https://t.co/dq0t0jxmom — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 10, 2026

Ouch!

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