Some may not like the language, but the message is true. President Trump got real with America today.

Iran has been 'bullsh-ting people for 51 years,' wants 'fake deal' to end war, Trump says https://t.co/showHURG9t https://t.co/oGrvUPNAx4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 20, 2026

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Specifically, Obama was constantly buying their nonsense.

“They’ve been bulls******* people for 51 years,” President Trump said about Iran. He said the U.S. wants a “real deal” not a “fake” deal with Iran as he touted slightly lower gas prices: “They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me.” https://t.co/kcQ6J9b9eh — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2026

Trump says he is no longer interested in playing footsies with them and wants a real deal or no deal at all.

He's touting slightly lower gas. Regular was $2.98 the day the Iran war started and $3.81 on Nov 16, per Brown's war cost tracker. It's day 265, and the Senate voted 51 to 48 yesterday against ending it. Now he wants a "real deal." How many more days do we pay at the pump? — Shadow Sentinel (@ShadowSentinel) November 20, 2026

This is what America wants to know.

@CBSNews Is he wrong? Does CBS finds it untrue about the terrorists in Iran ? — Kimkimely (@Kimkimely299483) November 20, 2026

He's exactly right. Literally, no lies have been told.

NOW: President Trump says JD Vance got it right in his post-midterm assessment about the Iran war and Republicans’ election losses, but there’s one thing he wishes the vice president had added. “I thought the statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing… Would you do it again? And absolutely. The answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

President Trump also wants to make it VERY clear ... he would not change what he did. He believes it was necessary.

President Trump on Iran: “They’ve been bulls***tting people for 51 years.” Trump just summed up 51 years of Iran foreign policy in one sentence. https://t.co/zouA8nZlU5 — alyssa (@alyssamariiee11) November 20, 2026

Some things never change.

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