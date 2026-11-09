Presidential Pardon? Trump Asked on ‘60 Minutes’ If He Can Forgive His Many Enemies

President Donald Trump sat down with Doug Douthat of 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Trump discussed artificial intelligence, deportations, his Cabinet, the GOP’s midterm losses, and more. Those are all things one would expect Trump to be questioned about. But Douthat posed one many weren't expecting — under what circumstances would Trump forgive his many enemies?

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Here’s Trump’s answer. (WATCH)

🚨 Q: You're entering the next life [before God], all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, etc...can you do it? TRUMP: Then I wouldn't be real, would I? The easy answer is, yes, I could forgive. They are extremely dishonest people, bad people, I love our country far more...the answer is no. I want to be honest. Q: In judgement before God? TRUMP: I do hate some of my enemies. Look what they put me through. REPORTER: You had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you can't find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies? TRUMP: All I have to do is say yes, I can. Can I be honest? I probably cannot do that. Because I do hate some of my enemies — and I always will. Never heard Trump get asked such a deep question like that before. He COULD just say "yes" and get out of the question, but he didn't One thing you have to admit is this man is brutally honest. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

(post continues) ...people, bad people, I love our country far more...the answer is no. I want to be honest. Q: In judgment before God? TRUMP: I do hate some of my enemies. Look what they put me through. REPORTER: You had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you can't find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies? TRUMP: All I have to do is say yes, I can. Can I be honest? I probably cannot do that. Because I do hate some of my enemies — and I always will. Never heard Trump get asked such a deep question like that before. He COULD just say "yes" and get out of the question, but he didn't. One thing you have to admit is this man is brutally honest.

He has no filter. Something loved by his admirers. — Keith H (@khargrove99) November 9, 2026

Trump speaks his mind.

Posters laughed at Douthat’s insistence that Trump has led a charmed life. We've seen what the Democrat Party has done to Trump for more than a decade. ‘Charmed’ is not the word many would use.

“You had a charmed life”



lol they tried to throw him in jail and had the FBI raid his home.



Sleazy reporting. — Andrew ₿entley 🇺🇸 (@AndrewBentley) November 9, 2026

He had people try to throw him in jail and at least two assassination attempts. Then he was elected president again. That seems pretty charmed to me. — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) November 9, 2026

They slander him 24/7, impeach him over nothing, try to ruin his family’s lives, his finances, abuse the justice system to falsely charge him with crimes, and try to assassinate him, then say he’s had a charmed life? — Carmen BR (@CarmenBR924) November 9, 2026

"You had a very charmed life, what do you mean you feel a little miffed after we dragged your whole family through mud for ten years?" — Philagelio (@philagelio) November 9, 2026

Annoying question. Who could honestly say they love their enemies after all he's been through? — idahomt (@idahomt58) November 9, 2026

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Yeah.

Charmed life UNTIL he ran as a Republican! — Rick Garcia (@ricktoons) November 9, 2026

One could certainly argue that Trump led a charmed life as a builder and celebrity. But that obviously changed once he ran for the White House. Forgive us for noticing, Doug.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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