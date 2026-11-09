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Presidential Pardon? Trump Asked on ‘60 Minutes’ If He Can Forgive His Many Enemies

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 2:15 AM
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Presidential Pardon? Trump Asked on ‘60 Minutes’ If He Can Forgive His Many Enemies
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump sat down with Doug Douthat of 60 Minutes on Sunday night. Trump discussed artificial intelligence, deportations, his Cabinet, the GOP’s midterm losses, and more. Those are all things one would expect Trump to be questioned about. But Douthat posed one many weren't expecting — under what circumstances would Trump forgive his many enemies?

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Here’s Trump’s answer. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...people, bad people, I love our country far more...the answer is no. I want to be honest.

Q: In judgment before God?

TRUMP: I do hate some of my enemies. Look what they put me through.

REPORTER: You had the most charmed and remarkable life of any American in my entire lifetime, and you can't find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies?

TRUMP: All I have to do is say yes, I can. Can I be honest? I probably cannot do that. Because I do hate some of my enemies — and I always will.

Never heard Trump get asked such a deep question like that before.

He COULD just say "yes" and get out of the question, but he didn't.

One thing you have to admit is this man is brutally honest.

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Trump speaks his mind.

Posters laughed at Douthat’s insistence that Trump has led a charmed life. We've seen what the Democrat Party has done to Trump for more than a decade. ‘Charmed’ is not the word many would use.

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One could certainly argue that Trump led a charmed life as a builder and celebrity. But that obviously changed once he ran for the White House. Forgive us for noticing, Doug.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JAMES COMEY | NANCY PELOSI | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | 60 MINUTES

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