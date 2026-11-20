New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council are getting a lesson in basic economics from Amazon. Mamdani and his fellow Democratic Socialists are furious that Amazon is informing its NYC customers that the Mamdani-endorsed Delivery Protection Act could add up to $5 per order. The proposed legislation would force Amazon to drop its preferred last-mile contracted delivery service providers and instead hire core delivery drivers. A New York Times writer drew more attention to the proposal by posting Amazon’s warning online.

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The warning reads: "NYC Council could add up to $5 per order. Act now to protect low prices." (READ)

I ordered a liquid multivitamin for my kid on Amazon this morning and got this message. pic.twitter.com/nRbAhTZdbF — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 19, 2026

Weird, i live right outside of NYC and didn't get that message, it's almost like when you have socialist retards running things, they wreck things for ordinary americans! — Get Rich or DEI trying (@TBGamer9000) November 19, 2026

You get what you vote for. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 19, 2026

It’s almost as if elections have consequences.

Mamdani responded to the newspaper writer’s post. He called Amazon ‘greedy’ for doing what any sane, responsible company would do in a similar situation — pass government-forced costs on to customers.

Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed.



Pass the Delivery Protection Act. https://t.co/dpcy5Refw0 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2026

Really showing your business acumen there, comrade. When you say things like this, it makes you sound dumber than an Amazon delivery box. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2026

This is what happens when you put a socialist, who has never held a real job, employed people or ran any type of business. Zero freaking clue that when you attack businesses financially it passes the costs on to the consumers. Zero sympathy. You did this to yourselves NYC. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 19, 2026

But he smiles a lot. That must count for something, right?

Mamdani’s fellow economic illiterates on the New York City Council defiantly shared their ignorance and entitlement. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

a Prime example of corporate greed pic.twitter.com/ttAoLX1wAG — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) November 19, 2026

Thank you, Mayor Mamdani, for calling out this prime example of corporate greed.



We’re going to Pass the Delivery Protection Act to keep workers and the public safe. https://t.co/Wh3svXNTui — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) November 19, 2026

It defies logic that Amazon, a $3 trillion corporation, would raise New Yorkers’ cost of living if it’s forced to adhere to basic regulations and worker protections.



We are crafting legislation that regulates Amazon and protects workers, without impacting prices or jobs.



If… https://t.co/UWXVTJhRL6 — Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) November 19, 2026

(post continues) ...Amazon thinks this deceptive campaign will effectively threaten New Yorkers and intimidate this City Council; they are dead wrong.

Cosign. Here we have a $3 trillion company engaging in corporate bullying by threatening to impose junk fees on end-consumers.



Proud to stand with @tiffany_caban and @SpeakerMenin on the Delivery Protection Act. https://t.co/mK6VCT1bee — Pierina Sanchez NYC (@PiSanchezNYC) November 19, 2026

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People who have never run a business shouldn’t be allowed to run for public office — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) November 19, 2026

Amen!

Apparently, the New York City Council has at least one intelligent member. Republican Vickie Paladino explained in great detail where Mamdani and her colleagues are dead wrong.

Amazon is a private business. They cannot ‘raise the cost of living’ for anyone, because people choose whether to utilize their services.



Only government can raise the cost of living for New Yorkers through taxes and regulations that increase the cost of doing business in this… https://t.co/aMWbqJ5i5q — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 19, 2026

(post continues)... city. And our city council does NOTHING to lower the cost of doing business here. In fact we’re constantly looking for new ways to make it more difficult and expensive though regulations just like this new Amazon bill. It’s why EVERYTHING is more expensive here. It’s why we can’t even build a public bathroom for less than seven million dollars. You think Amazon should face new union regulations? Fine, it’s going to cost more for the average consumer. That’s math. Take some responsibility. This bill does not protect jobs or preserve prices, because guess what — how many jobs and what they sell things for is up to Amazon. How they deal with regulations is entirely their decision. There’s no free lunch. Increase regulations, raise taxes, mandate unions, and the cost of everything goes up. People pay more. Things get less affordable. The evidence of this is literally all around us here. One would think our billionaire speaker would know how the economy works, but here we are.

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Paladino is one of five Republicans on the 51-member council.

Two posters shared pretty concise summaries of Mamdani’s socialist fantasy running headlong into capitalistic reality.

> Mamdani pushes a law that will increase the cost of doing business > Amazon is passing the cost onto the consumer > Mamdani *shocked* > Still calls for passing the law > “Why would Amazon do this?” DSA members are economically illiterate and will bring everyone down — litquidity (@litcapital) November 19, 2026

Socialist: "hahaha we can just use the coercive power of government to force corporations to pay more money!!!"



Corporation: "okay we will just pass the cost on to consumers"



Socialist: "Noooo! You can't do that!! You were supposed to pay out of pocket! You're so GREEDY!"



🙄 — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) November 20, 2026

Mamdani and his council buddies can call Amazon a ‘big meanie,’ but it doesn’t change the company’s imperative to turn a profit and satisfy its shareholders.

Commenters know that Mamdani’s socialism will drive up costs for consumers.

I thought you guys were going to make America more affordable. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 19, 2026

How long until you retards complain that New York is a “delivery desert” — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 19, 2026

If Amazon decides to stop all deliveries into NYC, the city would erupt into chaos. Have your popcorn ready if that goes down.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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