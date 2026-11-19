The Left calls them "community-owned" grocery stores, but they are in fact taxpayer-funded and government-run, not to mention doomed for failure.

Here are just a couple recent examples:

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Kansas City tried 1 city-run grocery store for $18 million. The result? ✅ Barren shelves ✅ Rotting food ✅ 24/7 theft https://t.co/96sl0obB8Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2026

Here's another:

How’d this “community-owned” grocery store work out for you? The same failed socialist concept Mamdani wants to try in New York City, btw. https://t.co/ZGiqfbl2nH — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 17, 2026

As with most socialist "leaders," they don't think their utopian designs are flawed — only that they haven't yet been properly implemented.

That's where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani comes in:

NYC Mayor Mamdani announced plans to open five city-run, taxpayer-funded grocery stores, saying prices would be set at 30% below retail. https://t.co/RoQ5IVYU37 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2026

A reporter from The New York Times performed a random act of actual journalism while interviewing Mayor Mamdani by asking all this to add up on paper. Watch:

Zohran Mamdani finally got confronted on his city-owned grocery store grift and his response is pure slop. "This is an industry that has typically a margin between 1% and 4% and your plan is to sell products at a 30% discount..." https://t.co/oner6IBYWb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 19, 2026

Shorter answer: Taxpayers are going to get screwed again.

Communists love their bread lines. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 19, 2026

They really do!

@BehizyTweets The real plan is to sell at a huge loss, downplay the shortages and terrible performance, and have taxpayers eat the losses. That's the whole plan. This isn't the first time this has been tried and that's how it always works out in the end. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 19, 2026

But it'll be different THIS time! Yep, it sure will!

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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