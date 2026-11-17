There was some fake news going around earlier that two members of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Community Dialogue and De-Escalation Unit (CDDU) had been shot just hours after the unit had been announced. Actually, the two people who were shot were co-op city public safety officers, meaning they were armed. As Mamdani explained in a video, CDDU agents won't be armed. Are these the social workers that Democrats said they wanted to send to crime scenes instead of police officers?

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As Twitchy reported on Monday, Mamdani announced that he was disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, which was tasked with both counterterrorism and protest response, which he and New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé say are not the same and should be separated. The CDDU will take over responding to protests. As we said above, its officers won't be armed, and they won't wear uniforms or have arrest powers … just vibes, we guess. Mamdani also mentioned the creation of a First Amendment Support Team (FAST) within the police department. No long guns, tear gas, kettling, or pepper spray. We're sure Antifa appreciates that.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is replacing the NYPD's SRG with a civilian protest-response division that will have no weapons or arrest powers. "It will be made up of civilians without weapons or arrest powers." https://t.co/ViP2ZMSEQY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom Basically event coordinators. — Greg Cirigliano (@n_gregory79574) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom Who the heck would take that job? Sounds like a death wish. — Cici 🇺🇲 (@Cici_Cummings) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom Mandami is encouraging riots. He is a clear and present danger to New Yorkers and their guests. Only jihadists, muggers and arsonists appreciate his irresponsibility. — publius (@MontesquieuLock) November 17, 2026

@townhallcom Useless gesture. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) November 17, 2026

@townhallcom And exactly who are the civilians he’s going to use? This isn’t going to end well for the people of NYC. — Charlie (@CharlieK2856) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom Will they be carrying their own body bags? — He Is Risen (@PunishUnext) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom I am supportive of this initiative....because I don't live in NYC. — AZ_Morlock (@az_morlock) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom So, it will be made up of the same people that will be protesting. Brilliant. — plumber Tadd (@PlumberTadd) November 16, 2026

@townhallcom What could go wrong? — Gmau (@gmau72) November 16, 2026

Mamdani and Ossé give that knowing wink that they're both familiar with civil disobedience, so they must know how ineffective civilians with no weapons, no tear gas or pepper spray, and no arrest powers are going to be when the rioting kicks off. What sort of de-escalation techniques are they going to use? Again, are these social workers?

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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