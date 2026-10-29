WATCH Al Sharpton's Face As MS NOW Has to Report That Trump's Economy Is ROARING Before Midterms

New GDP numbers just dropped, and for a few glorious (unless you're an MS NOW host) seconds even the MS NOW panel had to admit the economy is growing faster than expected under President Trump — a solid 3.4 percent that one host called “great” and “really strong.”

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EXCELLENT news for America right before the midterms.

The only person who looked like he’d just been forced to swallow a bottle of lemon juice was the Reverend Al Sharpton, sitting there in his green suit with a face that could curdle milk. He seems ... fussy.

Good economic news has a way of ruining the entire “Trump is tanking the country” script, and Sharpton’s expression suggested he’d rather be anywhere else than hearing actual positive data on live television.

Watch:

The economy is growing faster than expected under President Trump and Republicans. MS NOW: “The new GDP numbers just crossed.” “It's great — 3.4%. That is a great number, really strong.” https://t.co/FwIS9S2Nga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

@RNCResearch These libtards root against our country’s success. Being a liberal is mental illness. What other explanation is there ? — James Vivo (@JamesVivo31) October 29, 2026

They need us to struggle, to be angry, to even fail because they have nothing to offer. Nothing to run on. This good news is the last thing any of them want to hear right now.

@RNCResearch But I thought if we got rid of all the illegals the economy would collapse!! Tell me that’s still the case, @CatoInstitute 😭 — Mr. Happy (@DaReelNJ2K) October 29, 2026

Who's going to pick all of our fruits and veggies?!

@RNCResearch @lawyer4laws Holy Shiite - that’s Al Sharpton?!!? — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) October 29, 2026

It's like he's melting, right?

And when he's pouting like that, he looks even worse.

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