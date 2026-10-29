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BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 10:55 AM
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BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

You know how nothing corrupt ever really seems to stick to Democrats? Welp, there may actually be a reason for that, and it could be about who you know and who has the power when you know them.

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Let's not pretend that's specific to Democrats only ... it's all politicians.

But this one with Ilhan Omar and Obama seems like a big one, especially when they found evidence of her sham marriage way back in 2016.

Julie Kelly with the goods:

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... Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.”

After rumors of the sham marriage—it was well known in Minneapolis’ Somali community back then—threatened to derail her run for state representative, the Obama appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota stepped in to save her with this extraordinary letter to her attorney.

She was elected to Congress in 2018. 

Andrew Luger was later rewarded with the same appointment from Joe Biden. He then worked closely with—guess who?—Lisa Monaco.

Color us NOT shocked.

Almost as if Obama was not only hiding it, but lying about it.

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Pissed off yet?

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And Here We GOOOO! Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola's Senate Campaign OFFICIALLY in a World of Hurt

If This WEEPY Sob-Story James Talarico Told About a Teacher Sounds FAMILIAR There's a DAMNING Reason

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR

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