BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

You know how nothing corrupt ever really seems to stick to Democrats? Welp, there may actually be a reason for that, and it could be about who you know and who has the power when you know them.

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Let's not pretend that's specific to Democrats only ... it's all politicians.

But this one with Ilhan Omar and Obama seems like a big one, especially when they found evidence of her sham marriage way back in 2016.

Feds found evidence Ilhan Omar was in sham marriage with her 'brother' during 2016 probe https://t.co/EhFlf1JpYA https://t.co/t2Bu9TrbhQ — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2026

Julie Kelly with the goods:

NYT reports today that the Obama DOJ first started investigating Ilhan Omar (alias) marriage to her brother ten years ago. “Federal agents in Minnesota opened an investigation, according to several people familiar with the matter. They found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.” After rumors of the sham marriage—it was well known in Minneapolis’ Somali community back then—threatened to derail her run for state representative, the Obama appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota stepped in to save her with this extraordinary letter to her attorney. She was elected to Congress in 2018. Andrew Luger was later rewarded with the same appointment from Joe Biden. He then worked closely with—guess who?—Lisa Monaco. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 29, 2026

Post continues:

... Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case. But, because prosecutors did not pursue the matter, the agents had limited investigative tools, the officials said.” After rumors of the sham marriage—it was well known in Minneapolis’ Somali community back then—threatened to derail her run for state representative, the Obama appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota stepped in to save her with this extraordinary letter to her attorney. She was elected to Congress in 2018. Andrew Luger was later rewarded with the same appointment from Joe Biden. He then worked closely with—guess who?—Lisa Monaco.

Color us NOT shocked.

Reminder, former President Obama recently posted on X in support of Omar, calling the Trump admin probe into her “appalling” and alleging the investigation is targeting her for her political beliefs. But NYT now reports the Obama admin investigated her for some of the same allegations. https://t.co/VkLCFRMh9a — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

Almost as if Obama was not only hiding it, but lying about it.

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Pissed off yet?

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