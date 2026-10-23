Leftists Cool With Trump’s Mugshot Everywhere and Mar-A-Lago Underwear Raids Are Losing It Over Omar

It's crazy how the Democrats have a whole different outlook on 'lawfare' when the tables are turned.

“The GOP is setting a bad precedent by investigating and possibly deporting Ilhan.” Ok, well next time we have a congressional member whose father is a warlord who allegedly claimed false refugee status and who may have lied about her birthday and married her gay brother to get him citizenship too, we will keep this warning in mind. — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) October 21, 2026

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When they were rifling through Melania's underwear drawer at Mar-a-Lago, it really didn't seem to both leftists. Suddenly, it's a major issue when the politician is a Democrat.

oh i forgot and ALLEGEDLY SOLD EMPTY BOTTLES OF WINE, possibly engaging in money laundering. — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) October 21, 2026

The Left wants to pretend there is no substantive reason for all of these investigations. That's just not true. There is a myriad of reasons she is being investigated. Remember, 'No one is above the law'?

I like how after 12 years of lawfare, weaponizing intelligence agencies against their domestic political opponents, and trying to put their primary presidential political opponent in JAIL, the left is calling investigating a Congresswoman for a long list of federal crimes “a bad precedent”. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 22, 2026

They suddenly have memory loss about distributing Trump's mugshot all over the place.

We’re doing her a favor by deporting her. She needs to be investigated and face justice for alleged ballot harvesting during her 2018 election and potential fraud involving state funds. If she is found guilty, she needs to spend some time in jail and then be deported, with no right to return, even as a visitor. — Evi (@evikokalari) October 21, 2026

The latest claims are just the tip of the iceberg.

I’m old enough to remember hearing “nobody is above the law” from The Squad. — WVU Bonanza (@WVUbonanza) October 23, 2026

They didn't realize that applied to them, too.

It's not lawfare when everybody knows the person being charged has flagrantly broken the law. — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) October 21, 2026

@politicalelle Add on all the financial crimes too… Her fake winery is a treasure — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) October 21, 2026

There are so many layers. Like an onion.

@politicalelle So I'm really struggling to keep this all straight: Was the warlord father her "real" father or the person she claimed was her father to get refugee status? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 22, 2026

Someone needs to make a flow chart.

@politicalelle When Republicans enforce laws against Dem politicians it’s a “bad precedent” but when the Dems do blatant lawfare against Reps it’s justice. 🙄 — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) October 21, 2026

Funny how that works.

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