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Leftists Cool With Trump’s Mugshot Everywhere and Mar-A-Lago Underwear Raids Are Losing It Over Omar

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 23, 2026 4:30 PM
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Leftists Cool With Trump’s Mugshot Everywhere and Mar-A-Lago Underwear Raids Are Losing It Over Omar
Twitchy

It's crazy how the Democrats have a whole different outlook on 'lawfare' when the tables are turned.

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When they were rifling through Melania's underwear drawer at Mar-a-Lago, it really didn't seem to both leftists. Suddenly, it's a major issue when the politician is a Democrat.  

The Left wants to pretend there is no substantive reason for all of these investigations. That's just not true. There is a myriad of reasons she is being investigated. Remember, 'No one is above the law'?

They suddenly have memory loss about distributing Trump's mugshot all over the place. 

The latest claims are just the tip of the iceberg.

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They didn't realize that applied to them, too.

There are so many layers. Like an onion. 

Someone needs to make a flow chart. 

Funny how that works. 

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | ILHAN OMAR

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