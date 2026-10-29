POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan Gets Absolutely WORKED Picking Fight With Neera Tanden Over Abdul 'Elf'-Sayed

Abdul El-Sayed is obviously struggling a bit in Michigan, even with his own party. In addition to many Michigan Democrats, Haley Stevens' husband has said he will be voting for Mike Rogers which is a serious blow to the little Islamist who couldn't.

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It's bad enough that he's struggling with the black vote, right? But his own party?

Ouch.

Neera Tanden clearly sees the issue and responded:

Big Tent! — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 29, 2026

For whatever reason, Tanden's post enraged El-Sayed's favorite attack dog, Mehdi Hasan who has been flaming out in rage since ... well, forever.

You've said nothing about your pal Haley Stevens trying to screw over the Dems in Michigan with less than a week to go till election day. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 29, 2026

Notice Mehdi leaves out how Abdul El-Sayed's campaign has treated Stevens, or that you know, Cenk Uygur recently released what is being called the most antisemitic ad EVER ... in support of El-Sayed.

Tanden noticed, and clapped BACK:

You’ve said nothing about your pal Cenk trying to screw over AES in Michigan with about a week to go til Election Day. Blame the guy who has an ad supporting AES in the campaign that is antisemitic. Not the primary opponent who endorsed him. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 29, 2026

Are we taking sides here? Nah, we think they're both pretty annoying. That being said, though, we are certainly enjoying watching Democrats throw one another under the bus.

Hey, we all need a hobby, right?

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