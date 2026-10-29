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*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan Gets Absolutely WORKED Picking Fight With Neera Tanden Over Abdul 'Elf'-Sayed

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 1:35 PM
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*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan Gets Absolutely WORKED Picking Fight With Neera Tanden Over Abdul 'Elf'-Sayed
Twitchy

Abdul El-Sayed is obviously struggling a bit in Michigan, even with his own party. In addition to many Michigan Democrats, Haley Stevens' husband has said he will be voting for Mike Rogers which is a serious blow to the little Islamist who couldn't.

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It's bad enough that he's struggling with the black vote, right? But his own party?

Ouch.

Neera Tanden clearly sees the issue and responded:

For whatever reason, Tanden's post enraged El-Sayed's favorite attack dog, Mehdi Hasan who has been flaming out in rage since ... well, forever.

Notice Mehdi leaves out how Abdul El-Sayed's campaign has treated Stevens, or that you know, Cenk Uygur recently released what is being called the most antisemitic ad EVER ... in support of El-Sayed.

Tanden noticed, and clapped BACK:

Are we taking sides here? Nah, we think they're both pretty annoying. That being said, though, we are certainly enjoying watching Democrats throw one another under the bus. 

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Hey, we all need a hobby, right?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MICHIGAN | NEERA TANDEN

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