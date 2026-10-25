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Dana Bash Presses Haley Stevens on 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed ... Her Response Is Brutal

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 25, 2026 2:10 PM
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Dana Bash Presses Haley Stevens on 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed ... Her Response Is Brutal
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Dana Bash did her level best to get Haley Stevens to say some kind words about Abdul El-Sayed (who is a very tiny man who needs a stepstool). Welp, that didn't go so well. 

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That's quite a dance Haley was doing. 

Oh Mehdi is big mad! Maybe El-Sayed's supporters constantly harassing Stevens led to this? It's so cute when the Democrats fight. 

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Haley is making all the right people mad. Heh.

Oh, they're big mad

Oh, she said exactly what she meant to say. It wasn't horrible. There was intent behind every single syllable. 

Shocking.

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Then, after that, they can cry more about it. 

Let them be overconfident and Republicans go vote in record numbers. Sounds like a great plan!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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