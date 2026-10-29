Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Oh, look. Ana Navarro is trying to call out what is happening in Alaska with the sham Dan Sullivan candidate who was allegedly recruited by Democrats, the Mary Peltola campaign, and even some dirty, corrupt attorneys. Seems she doesn't want to help the Republican even though she knows what Democrats are doing there is really wrong.

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She's truly one of the most broken pundits there is.

Watch the rambling...

I know this won't come as a shock to anyone, but CNN analyst and 'The View' co-host Ana Navarro tries to "both-sides" the Alaska Democrats/Dan J. Sullivan story https://t.co/263FzRyykU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2026

It's not illegal.

That's her argument.

Unethical? Absolutely. But only illegal if they paid this guy ...

We all know she'd be shaking her little fist like crazy if this was the Republican party trying to con and confuse Alaskan voters but she just can't quite bring herself to be consistent. Hey, she can see why people have an issue with it but IT'S LEGAL SO ...

@CurtisHouck Why does @ananavarro always lie? — J (@JayTC53) October 28, 2026

@CurtisHouck Hey @ananavarro There are no "two sides" to this. There is only right vs wrong. — Ligit_Eclectic 🇺🇲🇮🇱🇳🇱🇺🇦 (@Ligit_Eclectic) October 29, 2026

But it's ok when a Democrat does it because Trump bad or something.

It never happened ——> It happened and it’s fine — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 28, 2026

That. ^

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