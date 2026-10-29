DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 29, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Ana Navarro Tries Spinning Democrats SHAM Alaska Candidate Dan Sullivan Snafu and Heifer PLEASE
Twitter

Oh, look. Ana Navarro is trying to call out what is happening in Alaska with the sham Dan Sullivan candidate who was allegedly recruited by Democrats, the Mary Peltola campaign, and even some dirty, corrupt attorneys. Seems she doesn't want to help the Republican even though she knows what Democrats are doing there is really wrong.

Advertisement

She's truly one of the most broken pundits there is.

Watch the rambling...

It's not illegal. 

That's her argument.

Unethical? Absolutely. But only illegal if they paid this guy ... 

We all know she'd be shaking her little fist like crazy if this was the Republican party trying to con and confuse Alaskan voters but she just can't quite bring herself to be consistent. Hey, she can see why people have an issue with it but IT'S LEGAL SO ... 

But it's ok when a Democrat does it because Trump bad or something.

Recommended
Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win Sam J. OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word Doug P.
Advertisement

That. ^

============================================================

Related:

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

WATCH Al Sharpton's Face As MS NOW Has to Report That Trump's Economy Is ROARING Before Midterms

BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows the Ilhan Omar Investigation Started Then Magically STALLED ... Under OBAMA

Angie Nixon Rapped About People Dying at FAMU Homecoming – Then VIOLENT Reality Showed Up

People Are LOVING Laura Ingraham DRAGGING Ilhan Omar With a DAMNING Deet From Her Mall Trip (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CNN | DAN SULLIVAN | THE VIEW

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

Caroline Sunshine Nails CNN: Dems Recruited Fake Dan Because They Don’t Trust Women of Color to Win

Sam J.
OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

Doug P.
Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Angry Drivers vs Anti-ICE Lefties Blocking the Brooklyn Bridge (Oh the Irony in This Video)

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos