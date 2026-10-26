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Florida Dem Senate Nominee, Card-Carrying DSA Member, Isn’t Sure How She Identifies

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 26, 2026 3:45 PM
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Florida Dem Senate Nominee, Card-Carrying DSA Member, Isn’t Sure How She Identifies
Twitchy

Angie Nixon, communist, um, Democrat candidate for Senate in Florida, isn't sure how she identifies.

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Yes, she lives in America, but she wants to destroy America so what do you call that? Oh yes, a Democrat.

They're doing their best to sell crazy to the public. The question is ... is the public buying?

Oh, there are so many options. Big dummy is a fan favorite. Psychopath is another good one. 

Are we sure she can read ... at all?

Those are other good names.

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The Democrats are actively anti-American.

To be fair, her primary opponent was Vindman, a carpetbagger and fellow big dummy. 

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She is not this nice lady who wants healthcare. She espouses a violent belief system and she is a radical. 



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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | SENATE | SOCIALISM

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