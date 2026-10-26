Florida Dem Senate Nominee, Card-Carrying DSA Member, Isn’t Sure How She Identifies

Angie Nixon, communist, um, Democrat candidate for Senate in Florida, isn't sure how she identifies.

Politico’s Dasha Burns asked Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon a simple question: "Are you a capitalist or a socialist?" Nixon, a card-carrying DSA member: "I live in a capitalistic society... you can call me whatever you want." Pressed again on how she identifies: "I don't know. I don't know. Like, I don't know." If a major candidate for Senate can't describe whether or not she's a socialist or a capitalist, she's disqualified (and she's definitely a socialist). — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 26, 2026

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Yes, she lives in America, but she wants to destroy America so what do you call that? Oh yes, a Democrat.

DUMOCRATS LEARED nothing from the last election and have put up some or the worst candidates in history 😳 — 6strings 🇺🇲 AMERICANS 1st 🇺🇸 (@6string36) October 26, 2026

They're doing their best to sell crazy to the public. The question is ... is the public buying?

She just said we can call her whatever we want…….. GO! — Heather C-Patriot (@heatherc1438) October 26, 2026

Oh, there are so many options. Big dummy is a fan favorite. Psychopath is another good one.

She doesn’t know what she is — Patti (@patti_putk14607) October 26, 2026

Running for Senate on a DSA card and then shrugging when asked what you are. Voters can read the room even if she can't. — Unfiltered N' Raw (@UnfilteredNRaw) October 26, 2026

Are we sure she can read ... at all?

Nixon is a commie/socialist and liar — Dennis Dugan (@DennisDugan) October 26, 2026

Those are other good names.

Unfortunately the democrat party doesn’t know how to be pro -American! Just run on ideology and identity politics! — S D Arizona🌵MAGA (@SD5368253999513) October 26, 2026

The Democrats are actively anti-American.

This woman is a fool. She cannot win. — Justina 📿 (@notoftheworld77) October 26, 2026

Yeah she’s DSA and this is a No!!!! — Tessy Deese (@ditchgirl21) October 26, 2026

@AndrewKolvet It blows my mind how far she’s gotten politically given how ridiculously stupid she is. — Kim Reed (@KimReed2112) October 26, 2026

To be fair, her primary opponent was Vindman, a carpetbagger and fellow big dummy.

Marxist Angie Nixon is a card-carrying DSA member who joined during her Senate primary, then spent the general election insisting she’s “not a socialist,” just a small-business capitalist who likes making money and happens to agree with the group on housing and healthcare. Simply not true! Angie Nixon is a DSA Marxist. Meanwhile, she campaigns in churches quoting Assata Shakur—convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper, Black Liberation Army member, and longtime Cuban asylum recipient—calling her a “famous freedom fighter” and repeatedly invoking the line “we have nothing to lose but our chains.” That phrasing is a direct nod to the close of "The Communist Manifesto." She also keeps Shakur and Angela Davis portraits up in her Jacksonville “Cafe Resistance” and defends them as necessary “history.” — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) October 26, 2026

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She is not this nice lady who wants healthcare. She espouses a violent belief system and she is a radical.







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