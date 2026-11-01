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REAL Dan Sullivan Takes Mary Peltola AND Jake Tapper to the MAT in Straight-Fire Interview (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 01, 2026 11:25 AM
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REAL Dan Sullivan Takes Mary Peltola AND Jake Tapper to the MAT in Straight-Fire Interview (Watch)
AP Photo/Chloe Anderson

Jake Tapper decided to play both-sides referee for Mary Peltola’s little ballot-box magic trick in Alaska, and it aged about as well as his last on-air correction. 

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He's working to help the Democrat. Gosh, color us shocked.

The former congresswoman and her Democratic allies allegedly tried to plant a fake “Dan Sullivan” on the ballot to confuse voters in the real Senator Dan Sullivan’s race, and when Tapper floated the classic “Republicans do it too” deflection, Sullivan shut it down cold. 

Boom.

He doesn’t do it. 

He hasn’t done it. 

He actually respects the people he represents. 

Meanwhile, former Peltola staffers are saying she knew, the whole scheme is under federal criminal investigation with dozens of subpoenas flying, and Tapper is still out here acting like the only scandal is that anyone noticed.

Post continues:

... I represent. Mary Peltola and her staff and DSCC are DIRECTLY INVOLVED!"

This is now a federal CRIMINAL probe, with dozens of subpoenas going out!

Former Peltola staffers say she knewTapper's "both sides" deflection COLLAPSES the second you ask him to name the Republican who did it!

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You'd think even Tapper would realize the whole 'both sides do this' crap wouldn't work this time, but we suppose if he did THAT would actually be the news, not that he tried to defend Democrats' actions in Alaska.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DAN SULLIVAN | FAKE NEWS | FRAUD | MARY PELTOLA

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