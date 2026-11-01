REAL Dan Sullivan Takes Mary Peltola AND Jake Tapper to the MAT in Straight-Fire Interview (Watch)

Jake Tapper decided to play both-sides referee for Mary Peltola’s little ballot-box magic trick in Alaska, and it aged about as well as his last on-air correction.

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He's working to help the Democrat. Gosh, color us shocked.

The former congresswoman and her Democratic allies allegedly tried to plant a fake “Dan Sullivan” on the ballot to confuse voters in the real Senator Dan Sullivan’s race, and when Tapper floated the classic “Republicans do it too” deflection, Sullivan shut it down cold.

Boom.

He doesn’t do it.

He hasn’t done it.

He actually respects the people he represents.

Meanwhile, former Peltola staffers are saying she knew, the whole scheme is under federal criminal investigation with dozens of subpoenas flying, and Tapper is still out here acting like the only scandal is that anyone noticed.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Dan Sullivan MIC DROPS Fake News Jake Tapper trying to say "Republicans do it too!!" about Mary Peltola and Democrats' VOTER FRAUD SCAM to plant a fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot SULLIVAN: "I DON'T DO IT." "I HAVEN'T done it." "Because I RESPECT the people I represent. Mary Peltola and her staff and DSCC are DIRECTLY INVOLVED!" This is now a federal CRIMINAL probe, with dozens of subpoenas going out! Former Peltola staffers say she knew Tapper's "both sides" deflection COLLAPSES the second you ask him to name the Republican who did it! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

Post continues:

... I represent. Mary Peltola and her staff and DSCC are DIRECTLY INVOLVED!" This is now a federal CRIMINAL probe, with dozens of subpoenas going out! Former Peltola staffers say she knewTapper's "both sides" deflection COLLAPSES the second you ask him to name the Republican who did it!

You'd think even Tapper would realize the whole 'both sides do this' crap wouldn't work this time, but we suppose if he did THAT would actually be the news, not that he tried to defend Democrats' actions in Alaska.

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