Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'

Wajahat Ali decided the best way to rally the Democratic base ahead of a tight Michigan Senate race was to casually warn that defeat for his preferred progressive candidate would spark a full-blown reckoning against anyone in the party insufficiently hostile to Israel—or, if the candidate somehow wins, the same reckoning would arrive anyway, because apparently moderation itself is the original sin that must be purged.

Advertisement

While we're certainly not experts, this sounds a lot like he's threatening a jihad.

It’s the kind of heads-I-win, tails-you-burn rhetoric that treats electoral outcomes as mere pretexts for the permanent radicalization of the left, complete with ominous talk of rising fire and the end of the old order, as if the party’s internal disagreements over foreign policy and corporate influence were a holy war rather than a disagreement among adults.

For a guy who spends a lot of time lecturing everyone else about democracy, tolerance, and not demonizing people based on identity or politics, Ali sure seems comfortable with the idea that one election result should light the match on a broader purge of the “wrong” kind of Democrat.

If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics. The fire will rise. It's over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning. If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment. And that reckoning will still come. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 1, 2026

This did not go well for Wajahat.

Like, at all.

@WajahatAli Of course you have "democracy" in your bio. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Sooooooo, like a jihad? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 1, 2026

*cough cough*

@WajahatAli Go full jihad baby. See how that goes. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 1, 2026

Americans don't play, bro.

@WajahatAli Don't threaten all of us with a good time. — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli “The fire will rise.” 😂😂😂 ok lil boy, keep playing jihadi on US soil. I don’t think it’s gunna go how you think. — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) November 2, 2026

Wow, Wajahat has really lost his marbles... this was such a stupid thing to post in the first place. Did he really think Americans would just sit back and let him threaten them? Dude.

@WajahatAli Lots of threats. Good luck with that, cupcake. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) November 1, 2026

@WajahatAli What a sick cult. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 2, 2026

Bingo. It is a cult.

@WajahatAli There's nothing quite like an Islamist threatening violence if he doesn't get his way. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 2, 2026

@WajahatAli Yeah we know what a jihad is you don’t have to explain — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 1, 2026

@WajahatAli You send this tweet from your pager? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 2, 2026

Advertisement

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

GRRL, BYE: Laura Ingraham Destroys Angie Nixon for ALREADY Playing Race Card for Her Inevitable LOSS

REAL Dan Sullivan Takes Mary Peltola AND Jake Tapper to the MAT in Straight-Fire Interview (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger BIG MAD at Elon Musk for Calling Out Her So-Called DIVERSE Cabinet and BA HA HA

DAMNING Thread Pulls Back the Curtain on the 22 TIES Abdul El-Sayed Has to Terrorists. No, Really.

Student Who Took GREAT PLEASURE Reciting Poem Celebrating Charlie Kirk Murder Suddenly VERY SORRY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.