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Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 8:25 AM
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Come GET Some: Wajahat Ali Learns the HARD WAY Americans Don't Play When Threatened With 'Jihad'
Twitchy

Wajahat Ali decided the best way to rally the Democratic base ahead of a tight Michigan Senate race was to casually warn that defeat for his preferred progressive candidate would spark a full-blown reckoning against anyone in the party insufficiently hostile to Israel—or, if the candidate somehow wins, the same reckoning would arrive anyway, because apparently moderation itself is the original sin that must be purged. 

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While we're certainly not experts, this sounds a lot like he's threatening a jihad. 

It’s the kind of heads-I-win, tails-you-burn rhetoric that treats electoral outcomes as mere pretexts for the permanent radicalization of the left, complete with ominous talk of rising fire and the end of the old order, as if the party’s internal disagreements over foreign policy and corporate influence were a holy war rather than a disagreement among adults. 

For a guy who spends a lot of time lecturing everyone else about democracy, tolerance, and not demonizing people based on identity or politics, Ali sure seems comfortable with the idea that one election result should light the match on a broader purge of the “wrong” kind of Democrat.

This did not go well for Wajahat.

Like, at all.

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*cough cough*

Americans don't play, bro.

Wow, Wajahat has really lost his marbles... this was such a stupid thing to post in the first place. Did he really think Americans would just sit back and let him threaten them? Dude.

Bingo. It is a cult.

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And fin.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | TERRORISM

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