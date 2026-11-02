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Undercover Footage Proves Kansas ‘Pastor’ Senate Candidate’s Church Hosts Drag Queen Story Hour

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 11:25 AM
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Undercover Footage Proves Kansas ‘Pastor’ Senate Candidate’s Church Hosts Drag Queen Story Hour
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, Pool

Kansas Democrat Senate hopeful Adam Hamilton likes to present himself as a kindly, soft-spoken, moderate, churchgoing alternative to the GOP incumbent, complete with decades of pastoral experience at the nation’s largest United Methodist congregation. 

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Sounds like James Talarico in Texas, right? Almost as if Democrats are all using the same playbook.

Anywho ...

That image takes a hit once you notice the church he built is fully on board with drag queen story hours, gay weddings, and the rest of the progressive socialist package. 

So, not a moderate.

Not even a little bit.

A fellow pastor from his operation was recently caught on video gushing about how “fabulous” those story hours are and how the church even sent money to help protect one.

Watch:

It’s a curious brand of Christianity for someone running in a state that still remembers what church is supposed to look like.

That kinda sorta totally MISSES the entire point of Christianity, but we digress.

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See?

That's putting it nicely.

Why do drag queens only want to do story hour for little kids? If they want to do a story hour for consenting adults, hey, go for it. But leave the kids alone.

And ANY church, even a progressive on, should know better.

Are you paying attention, Kansas?

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ADAM HAMILTON | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DRAG QUEENS | KANSAS

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