Undercover Footage Proves Kansas ‘Pastor’ Senate Candidate’s Church Hosts Drag Queen Story Hour

Kansas Democrat Senate hopeful Adam Hamilton likes to present himself as a kindly, soft-spoken, moderate, churchgoing alternative to the GOP incumbent, complete with decades of pastoral experience at the nation’s largest United Methodist congregation.

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Sounds like James Talarico in Texas, right? Almost as if Democrats are all using the same playbook.

Anywho ...

That image takes a hit once you notice the church he built is fully on board with drag queen story hours, gay weddings, and the rest of the progressive socialist package.

So, not a moderate.

Not even a little bit.

A fellow pastor from his operation was recently caught on video gushing about how “fabulous” those story hours are and how the church even sent money to help protect one.

Watch:

The Democrat candidate for Senate in Kansas, “Pastor” Adam Hamilton, runs a church that puts on drag queen story hours. Watch one of his fellow pastors brag about it: https://t.co/TkLG8vWYRn — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 2, 2026

It’s a curious brand of Christianity for someone running in a state that still remembers what church is supposed to look like.

@willchamberlain Adam Hamilton has said in the past that he doesn't believe lots of items in the New Testament. He claims that you can be a Christian and not believe in the virgin birth for example. — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) November 2, 2026

That kinda sorta totally MISSES the entire point of Christianity, but we digress.

@willchamberlain Yes, and Talarico is just like him. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) November 2, 2026

See?

@willchamberlain So despicable. — Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) November 2, 2026

That's putting it nicely.

Why do drag queens only want to do story hour for little kids? If they want to do a story hour for consenting adults, hey, go for it. But leave the kids alone.

And ANY church, even a progressive on, should know better.

Are you paying attention, Kansas?

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