Brandon Gill RUTHLESSLY Compares James Talarico to Ken Paxton As Only HE Can and HOT DAAAMN (Watch)

Ken Paxton has spent his time as Texas Attorney General actually doing the job — while James Talarico has spent the entire Senate campaign pretending the internet doesn’t exist.

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The Democrat who once floated that God is nonbinary, that there are six biological sexes, that Jesus was a radical feminist, and that kids should be “affirmed” into opposite-sex hormones and surgery is now busy sanding those edges off for general-election consumption in Texas. Add in the open-borders enthusiasm and the hostility to the state’s oil and gas industry, and the makeover starts to look less like growth and more like a candidate who knows his original script polls about as well as a carbon tax in Midland.

When you look at it this way, how could anyone (Democrat or Republican) ever vote for James Talarico over Ken Paxton?

Rep. Brandon Gill laid the contrast out cleanly, and the gap between a record of results and a record of awkward theological experiments is hard to miss.

Gill did not hold back, not even a little bit.

Watch:

Ken Paxton has sued local governments to stop them from raising property taxes, secured millions of dollars from Big Pharma and Big Tech, and secured a $10M settlement from Texas Children's Hospital when they were billing Medicaid for gender transitions James Talarico has spent this entire campaign pretending that he never believed God is nonbinary, that there are six sexes, that Jesus was a radical feminist, that he supported transing children, and that he wants to open our borders and destroy the Texas oil industry. The contrast couldn't be more clear. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 15, 2026

Notice he didn't even bring up the Talarico's insane absence or bizarre giggling when asked about having the flu because he didn't need to.

The contrast couldn't be more clear.

Especially in Texas.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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