David Axelrod Scolding the Right (Especially Scott Jennings!) About Divisive Campaigns BACKFIRES

Leave it to David Axelrod — the original architect of the Obama-era “we’re the adults in the room” routine — to float onto CNN and treat a Democrat’s last-minute decision to endorse a Republican as a delicate personal crisis rather than a straightforward political choice. Oh, and of course he took the opportunity to scold the right (and Scott Jennings) for the ugly divisiveness in Michigan.

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Yeah, we made the same face.

While the most annoying Obama lackey and his old boss perfected the art of lecturing everyone else about turning down the heat and rejecting “hateful” partisanship, Axelrod couldn’t resist framing Haley Stevens’ break with Abdul El-Sayed (over the usual progressive purity tests involving Israel-related ads and allies) as the sad spectacle of a woman “obviously struggling” who just needs gentle handling instead of scrutiny.

Always because she's a WOMAN.

Add in the whining about how ugly it's gotten in Michigan ... from the Right. RIGHT.

It’s the same old song: scold others for doing what you've been doing while pretending they're the good guys.

Watch Scott Jennings' face:

David Axelrod, right here, is doing that thing he and his boss, Barack Obama, made an ugly trademark of our politics. Lecture their opponents to stop being so partisan and hateful...while doing that exact thing. https://t.co/OAg4uonDyB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

Hate to break it to Dave, but El-Sayed told Stevens she wasn't welcome.

@CurtisHouck Axelrod is a PoS and an absolute fraud. We're in this exact predicament due to HIS Boss, BO, being a politically 'terrorist' specifically targeting Trump — MisterFalcon (@_RoRanMan_) November 2, 2026

@CurtisHouck Obama and his team did this all the time...They were the team that actually built that.... https://t.co/oZdt894mBa — Bob Healey (@BobHealey18) November 2, 2026

They're actually the team that built much of what is wrong with this country right now, but digress.

@CurtisHouck Doing The Great Divider’s bidding. — Harold DERSCHOWITZ (@HJDersh) November 2, 2026

Always.

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