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David Axelrod Scolding the Right (Especially Scott Jennings!) About Divisive Campaigns BACKFIRES

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 10:25 AM
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David Axelrod Scolding the Right (Especially Scott Jennings!) About Divisive Campaigns BACKFIRES
Twitchy

Leave it to David Axelrod — the original architect of the Obama-era “we’re the adults in the room” routine — to float onto CNN and treat a Democrat’s last-minute decision to endorse a Republican as a delicate personal crisis rather than a straightforward political choice. Oh, and of course he took the opportunity to scold the right (and Scott Jennings) for the ugly divisiveness in Michigan.

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Yeah, we made the same face.

While the most annoying Obama lackey and his old boss perfected the art of lecturing everyone else about turning down the heat and rejecting “hateful” partisanship, Axelrod couldn’t resist framing Haley Stevens’ break with Abdul El-Sayed (over the usual progressive purity tests involving Israel-related ads and allies) as the sad spectacle of a woman “obviously struggling” who just needs gentle handling instead of scrutiny.

Always because she's a WOMAN.

Add in the whining about how ugly it's gotten in Michigan ... from the Right. RIGHT.

It’s the same old song: scold others for doing what you've been doing while pretending they're the good guys. 

Watch Scott Jennings' face:

Hate to break it to Dave, but El-Sayed told Stevens she wasn't welcome.

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They're actually the team that built much of what is wrong with this country right now, but digress.

Always.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS

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