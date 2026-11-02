Abdul El-Sayed’s Reason for Letting Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms Should ABSOLUTELY Be Campaign Ending

Abdul El-Sayed just delivered the kind of answer that makes normal parents check the calendar to confirm it’s still 2026: when asked about biological males in girls’ sports and locker rooms, the Democrat basically waved it away as a manufactured issue because, hey, kids have phones now and will see male anatomy on the internet anyway.

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Read that again.

Then again.

And then throw up in your mouth a little, like we did. Honestly, we're not at all shocked to see him say this because he's awful, you know? So OF COURSE his answer on this very important topic and issue is AWFUL.

Watch:

.@AbdulElSayed says it’s ok for MEN to be in girl’s locker rooms. Why? “Well because they are going to find out about it on the internet anyway” Completely unacceptable. https://t.co/eXeh70kkeP — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) November 2, 2026

It’s the classic progressive/socialist two-step — dismiss the actual conflict of rights as fake, then pivot to a tech-bro shrug that treats a physical male in a girls’ changing space the same as an algorithm recommending a video.

Sorry, mom and dad, your daughters are going to see 'men' online at some point so it's ok for their private spaces to be invaded by boys and mentally ill men who think they're women. Holy hell.

We got nothin'.

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed This dude is psychotic. I don’t know if all Muslims are like this but he can’t contain his crazy. — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) November 2, 2026

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed Terrible logic. Disgusting. — Mark E. Joubert (@mark_joubert) November 2, 2026

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed He’s lying. The guy who has a wife in a hijab isn’t going to send her into a bathroom with men. https://t.co/cWRHcnSwCM — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) November 2, 2026

Of course not. She's his property.

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed He's a PIG 🐖 — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) November 2, 2026

Our apologies to any pigs who may be reading this.

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed Guy who will be upset if his daughter doesn't cover her hair eventually to ward off glances from males, but thinks it's okay to change in the presence of them? Not buying it. — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) November 2, 2026

Oh, we buy it. He's likely fine with other girls being put at risk ... he's proven that.

@MikeRogersForMI @AbdulElSayed This dude is despicable. Disgusting. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 2, 2026

True story,

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