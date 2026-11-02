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Abdul El-Sayed’s Reason for Letting Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms Should ABSOLUTELY Be Campaign Ending

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 02, 2026 9:25 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed’s Reason for Letting Boys in Girls’ Bathrooms Should ABSOLUTELY Be Campaign Ending
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed just delivered the kind of answer that makes normal parents check the calendar to confirm it’s still 2026: when asked about biological males in girls’ sports and locker rooms, the Democrat basically waved it away as a manufactured issue because, hey, kids have phones now and will see male anatomy on the internet anyway.

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Read that again.

Then again.

And then throw up in your mouth a little, like we did. Honestly, we're not at all shocked to see him say this because he's awful, you know? So OF COURSE his answer on this very important topic and issue is AWFUL.

Watch:

It’s the classic progressive/socialist two-step — dismiss the actual conflict of rights as fake, then pivot to a tech-bro shrug that treats a physical male in a girls’ changing space the same as an algorithm recommending a video.

Sorry, mom and dad, your daughters are going to see 'men' online at some point so it's ok for their private spaces to be invaded by boys and mentally ill men who think they're women. Holy hell.

We got nothin'.

Of course not. She's his property.

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Our apologies to any pigs who may be reading this.

Oh, we buy it. He's likely fine with other girls being put at risk ... he's proven that.

True story,

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | LGBTQ+ | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TITLE IX | TRANSGENDER

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