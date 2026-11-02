Scott Jennings Reacts to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Grilling Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell’s Meltdown

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens attended a church service in Detroit with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday morning. After the service, she addressed the press and announced she was no longer backing fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed but instead endorsing Rogers. We covered the reasons for Stevens’ switch here and here. On Sunday night, Stevens went on CNN, where host Anderson Cooper grilled her like the concerned, frustrated Democrat he is.

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Here’s how it went down. (WATCH)

OK, Anderson is going in circles trying to gotcha Stevens https://t.co/7KKQ644lHq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 2, 2026

I just watched all those clips and Anderson Cooper looks deranged. It's like he cannot understand why Haley Stevens doesn't like Abdul, no matter how many times she told him! — Little Burner (@LittleBurner1) November 2, 2026

Incredible -it's like Cooper is having a nervous breakdown, because she is not supporting Sayed. I'm embarrassed for him. — Anna Cundari (@AnnaCundari2) November 2, 2026

She changed her mind; it happens. She was extremely bothered by El-Sayed’s antisemitism and the radicalized company he keeps.

Of course, Democrats have thrown Stevens under the bus and are portraying her genuine concerns about El-Sayed as an onset of mental illness. Who better to push that insane notion than Democrat dingbat Rep. Debbie Dingell? Unreal. (WATCH)

WATCH: Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell MELTS DOWN over Haley Stevens doubling down seconds earlier on her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul el-Sayed, seeming to imply she thinks Stevens is mentally unwell pic.twitter.com/04ODtPXDRP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

Give me a damn break, Debbie! Clutch your pearls and go to bed. Haley has exuded nothing but COURAGE today. — Polly Pocket (@KLKL1839642) November 2, 2026

Lmfao. I'm supposed to believe the polls that have him up when Democrats are having a collective freakout over one woman's endorsement??? — Andrew (@Andrew_Tzyion) November 2, 2026

El-Sayed reacted to Stevens’ endorsement of Rogers by saying ‘none of this matters.’ Which means it definitely matters.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings says Cooper's interviews with Stevens and Dingell rank among “the wildest things [he’s] seen on set in 10 years out there.” (WATCH)

CNN's @ScottJenningsKY on Haley Stevens doubling down on her Mike Rogers endorsement to Anderson Cooper...



"I think she is struggling, but why is the question? I mean, she's been a Democrat her entire life. She's been a Democratic elected official. She's been one of the most… pic.twitter.com/quIKaz0pq9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

(post continues) ...important Democrats in the country. And, if you look at the reaction to her announcement today, look at what Democrats are saying about her. Look, some of the leading voices in the Democratic Party on the American left are saying some of the most horrible things about her, all because she decided to make a political choice that she didn't like. And so, I assume, by tonight, she is struggling. I don't know what changed overnight. And you talked to her. I didn't, but, you know, she has agency. You know, she is a person who's put herself forward for public service in Michigan, and she ultimately just couldn't get comfortable enough with Abdul el-Sayed. I think, frankly, there are going to be a lot of Democrats in Michigan who never quite got comfortable with Abdul el-Sayed, including perhaps some people who told pollsters that, yes, I intend to vote Democrat, but when they get in the booth, they're not going to be able to do it. That's what happened in the primary. He drastically underperformed in the primary because a lot of Democrats just couldn't do it. And so, I don't know how she arrived at this decision, but I know this. This campaign and the agents of this campaign have gotten very, very ugly and very ornery, and, frankly, borderline violent in their rhetoric, even, Van, things they've said about you. I mean, this -- this fellow Cunk Uygur saying that, you know, 'wrap an Israeli flag around you and start calling everyone you see an anti-Semite. Wa la, you're Van Jones.' That is one of Abdul el-Sayed's biggest boosters. So, all these people around the Democratic Party in Michigan, I think, who are going nuts on Haley Stevens tonight, I can easily see why she's struggling."

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Why would she endorse a man who refuses to allow her in the room? This flies in the face of everything people have fought for in this country. Transparency, inclusion and honesty are not part of the Democratic platform. — Helena (@sarahbu42383882) November 2, 2026

I thought Trump was the one to show the true colors of politicians and pundits on both sides of the asile. But wow, Stevens really has shown the spotlight on the left. They are really losing their minds. — Ron Alter (@ralter006) November 2, 2026

The unhinged vitriol aimed at Stevens by the Democrat Party since she came to her senses has been disgusting and revealing.

Jennings highlighted the Democrats’ outpouring of evil directed at Stevens and his CNN colleague Van Jones for standing on their principles. (WATCH)

CNN's @ScottJenningsKY: "I'm not down here at a battle station. What I say tonight, what you say tonight, is highly unlikely to change the outcome of what's going to happen on Tuesday. The people in Michigan will have to decide that. But you have to admit, Haley Stevens made a… pic.twitter.com/6RkxiRu4u3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 2, 2026

(post continues) ... choice, and you can feel how you want to feel about it. But you look at what's been said about her today. I mean, terrible things have been said about her today, all day long. [To Van Jones] My brother, what they have said about you because of your courageous stand in your heart on these issues regarding anti-Semitism and Israel. I look at what they say about the people who just barely get out of line, and it's pretty ugly. And I -- and I just wonder, are there going to be individual voters who react?" "I would just tell the truth. [El-Sayed] has been unable to tell the difference between our allies and our enemies in the Middle East. He can't tell you whether Iran or Israel is a greater threat. He said, 'hurt people, hurt people' after the synagogue ramming. He's had a lot of statements that he needs to answer for."

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One by one, this will be the fate of every democrat who doesn’t believe in full throated red/green socialism. — Nick Lemons (@asmannic) November 2, 2026

Her struggle session is to serve as a warning. Conform or else. — Rural Revival (@RuralRevive) November 2, 2026

Apparently, there’s no room in the Democrats’ big tent for Stevens and those who see antisemitism rising in the party. Stevens’ character assassination and banishment from the party prove it. She won’t be last.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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