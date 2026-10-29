Country Over Party Was Heroic for Bulwark Never Trumpers ... for Stevens’ Fiancé, It’s ‘Butthurt'

Haley Stevens' fiancée endorsed Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed. He made that choice not because El-Sayed beat his betrothed in the primary, but because he has concerns about Abdul's ties to radical jihadists. That seems like a really good reason not to vote for El-Sayed.

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The butthurt handling of this primary defeat by Haley Stevens and now her fiance after they had tens of millions in outside money spent on her behalf is appalling. The next SecDef or a Trump SCOTUS judge is on the line here! Totally pathetic & reveals that the loss was deserved — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 28, 2026

Tim Miller of the Bulwark is very upset about this principled stand.

Wait, Wasn't the whole premise of The Bulwark pushing back against the Republican Party as long as Trump was involved? So, it's ok for them to have 'principled' stands, but not ok for Stevens' fiance? That's a weird standard.

And here I thought the Bulwark was founded to support those who bravely put country over party, principle over partisanship in standing up for decency against nominees whose bigotry and conduct are beyond the pale. — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) October 28, 2026

Maybe Tim could explain why the difference?

@senderowiczj yes it would truly be in the Bulwark spirit to endorse a Donald Trump superfan who spread 2020 election conspiracy rumors this month ! You got me ! — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 28, 2026

Tim didn't quite get the analogy. Maybe he did and he is pretending he didn't.

@Timodc You are choosing to endorse a candidate who has not only trafficked in anti-Semitism but made it fundamental to his political identity - and that is *before* we get to his MB ties. If you think Mike Rogers is worse than that, that’s a damning choice to own. — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) October 28, 2026

Jeremy was not done. Clearly, Jeremy is right and Tim knows that. He stopped replying.

Tim is a chicken.

It's so funny that a lot of the Never Trumper media figures are more committed to the Democratic Party than people like Stevens who are clearly preparing to move to the GOP purely because of Israel. — Sean (@demsocsean) October 28, 2026

Stevens has every right to stand up to El-Sayed and his antisemitism. Suddenly, principles don't matter so much to the Bulwark crew.

It is really absurd to suggest this is Stevens fault … El-Sayed is the nominee and he has made no effort to mend fences with her. Just as he’s made no effort to mend fences with Jewish voters and waited until the last minute to reach out to Black voters. https://t.co/lda3BKtfLX — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) October 28, 2026

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El-Sayed won't do a thing to mend fences with Jewish voters because he wants them to know they mean nothing to him, he doesn't want them in his coalition and basically, he hates them.

Stevens was graceful post-primary, after a bitter campaign in which she was attacked to where El-Sayed had to address it on Twitter. She immediately gave her full endorsement, and AES then ignored her, and our Jewish community, for months. Maybe it's AES who's bad at politics? — Spencer Steel (@spencerjsteel) October 28, 2026

Possibly because Abdul El-Sayed hates Jewish people just as Stevens suspected.

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