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Country Over Party Was Heroic for Bulwark Never Trumpers ... for Stevens’ Fiancé, It’s ‘Butthurt'

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 29, 2026 7:30 AM
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Country Over Party Was Heroic for Bulwark Never Trumpers ... for Stevens’ Fiancé, It’s ‘Butthurt'
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Haley Stevens' fiancée endorsed Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed. He made that choice not because El-Sayed beat his betrothed in the primary, but because he has concerns about Abdul's ties to radical jihadists. That seems like a really good reason not to vote for El-Sayed. 

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Tim Miller of the Bulwark is very upset about this principled stand. 

Wait, Wasn't the whole premise of The Bulwark pushing back against the Republican Party as long as Trump was involved? So, it's ok for them to have 'principled' stands, but not ok for Stevens' fiance? That's a weird standard. 

Maybe Tim could explain why the difference?

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Tim didn't quite get the analogy. Maybe he did and he is pretending he didn't. 

Jeremy was not done. Clearly, Jeremy is right and Tim knows that. He stopped replying. 

Tim is a chicken.

Stevens has every right to stand up to El-Sayed and his antisemitism. Suddenly, principles don't matter so much to the Bulwark crew.

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El-Sayed won't do a thing to mend fences with Jewish voters because he wants them to know they mean nothing to him, he doesn't want them in his coalition and basically, he hates them. 

Possibly because Abdul El-Sayed hates Jewish people just as Stevens suspected. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | THE BULWARK

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