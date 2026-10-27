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We've Seen YOUR Friends: El-Sayed's Jab Attempt at Mike Rogers and Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 27, 2026 8:30 AM
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We've Seen YOUR Friends: El-Sayed's Jab Attempt at Mike Rogers and Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
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Democrat candidates across the country have clearly established a two-pronged strategy for the midterms. First, lie constantly about who you are and what you stand for. Second, attack Donald Trump. 

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It's a disgraceful strategy, yes, but an understandable one. It worked for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia in 2025, who started breaking campaign promises from Day One after she inspired blue Virginians to embrace their "rage" against Trump, so the Democrats are pinning their hopes on it working in other states. Sure, Spanberger is now the least popular governor in Virginia history, but the Left doesn't care about that. They only want to establish power. 

No candidate embodies this strategy more than the Hamas Halfling, Abdul El-Sayed. Michigan's Senate candidate doesn't just lie about his history, his proposals, and his associations; he runs screaming from them, even when it's his own family. Meanwhile, he is hoping that depicting Republican Mike Rogers as a Trump friend and ally will seal his victory in November. 

That can be the only reason that El-Sayed thought this tweet yesterday was going to go well for him:

Michigan can't vote for Mike Rogers! He's friendly with the Bad Orange Man! GASP!  (Nice of him to throw in a little barely veiled, anti-gay shade with his tweet. That's on-brand for a radical Islamist.) 

But if El-Sayed is determined to play the guilt-by-association game, he might want to recall who his best friend is. 

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X was more than happy to remind him. 

Oops! 

Hasan Piker still stands by that statement, by the way. And even though El-Sayed is now pretending that Piker is "just some streamer," pictures don't lie. 

And Whoa, Nellie! There are a lot of pictures! 

We particularly love how all of the photos of these two men being besties also showcase how diminutive El-Sayed is. 

LOL. 

Yep. Just like that. 

Did we happen to mention that there are a ton of pictures of El-Sayed chilling with Piker? 

Because there are a TON of pictures. 

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And a whole lot of memes, too. 

And it's not just Piker. There are many more associations that El-Sayed is trying to hide from voters to deceive them into voting for him. 

Whew! Tough crowd. 

Tough, but fair. 

LOL. 

Like we just said ...

El-Sayed would very much like everyone to forget how much he has trashed Barack Obama in the past.

No one is forgetting, making his recent appearance with the former President all the more craven and dishonest. 

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It's neck and neck between El-Sayed and James Talarico in Texas over who is the bigger con artist. 

Meanwhile, Rogers is in no way trying to run away from hosting Trump at a rally and share a friendly handshake, like the way El-Sayed sprints away from his friends. 

Unlike in Virginia, the Spanberger strategy might not work in Michigan, a state Trump won in 2024.

But what else does El-Sayed have to run on? His fake medical credentials? 

LOL. 

Have we mentioned that El-Sayed is extremely short? So short that he has to wear lifts, and even those don't get the job done? 

Maybe Piker should try campaigning with Robert Reich to make himself seem normal-sized. 

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After all, he is a fake "doctor." He should know that having to crane his neck up to everyone he takes pictures with isn't good for his spine. 

And posting reasons for everyone to remind Michigan voters who HIS friends are isn't going to be good for his chances on Election Day. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN

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