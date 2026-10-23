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'Joey, Know When to Give Up': Biden's Teaser Tweet for His New Book Does NOT Go As Planned

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 23, 2026 5:00 PM
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'Joey, Know When to Give Up': Biden's Teaser Tweet for His New Book Does NOT Go As Planned
Yahoo


It had been so long since we'd heard from former (alleged) President Joe Biden that when rumors started circulating this week that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had died, it reminded us that someone should probably ring up Rehoboth Beach and ask "Doctor" Jill for some kind of proof of life. 

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This morning, however, we received the relieving news that Biden is still with us. Or, at least the person who writes his tweets is. 

Biden's next book is coming out just after the midterms, so this morning, Uncle Joey decided that today would be the best time to remind everyone who was never planning to buy it to mark their calendars not to buy it. 

The narcissistic title — Promise Me, America — is perfectly on brand. 

Because nothing is ever NOT about Biden, even the entire country. 

The only curiosity around this book is whether or not Biden was awake at any point when it was being written, and how many classified documents he leaked to his ghostwriter. 

But whoever wrote this tweet for the ex-vegetable-in-chief probably should have realized that this folksy schtick does not work anymore. It stopped working a long time ago, but was buried forever the moment Biden claimed that he saw two dudes kissing as a boy, and his father told him, "Love is love, Joey." 

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Uh-huh. Sure, he did. And Corn Pop was a bad dude. 

Needless to say, the entire X platform was skeptical about who wrote the tweet, who wrote the book, and if Biden's dad ever really told him anything. 

No, he really, really didn't. 

Maybe the Easter Bunny wrote it. 

LOL. 

Is that Biden's most recent brain scan? 

One of our favorite accounts, @mazemoore, who ALWAYS brings the receipts, provided a hilarious video of everything else Biden's dad never told him. 

We're pretty sure his dad never said any of those things. 

Meanwhile, there was an outstanding suggestion for what Biden's dad should have told him.

If only he had followed that advice, America would have been spared 2021-2025. 

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We can only hope Biden's dad was not as depraved as Biden is. 

But it would explain many, many things. 

Of course, many politicians use ghostwriters to some extent. 

But we can only suspend our disbelief so far when it comes to Biden. And buying that he had anything to do with this book goes way beyond that limit. 

HA! 

All we know is that whenever he spoke while in office, Biden sounded like he had taken a whiskey drink, a vodka drink, a lager drink, AND a cider drink. 

Just wait until Netflix releases Weekend at Joey's next year. 

Sure, he remembers his name. 

It's Robert L. Peters, right? ("Pedo Pete" for short, at least in Hunter's contact list.)

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OOF.

If that book replaced waterboarding as a tactic used in Guantanamo Bay, we'd be all for war crimes trials in The Hague. 

Not everyone was turned off, though. Some people are really looking forward to the book next month. 

There should be an entire chapter on "Joe's Adventures in the Amazon Jungle." 

... the smartest kid on the block,” and I said, “No, poor kids are just as bright as white kids,” which is true, by the way, and then the train, the Amtrak train, came and I told the conductor, “I’m gonna be president someday,” and he said, “My word as a Biden,” and I said, “That’s not hyperbole,” and then I forgot what I was saying. Anyway. This is my book.

He might forget the word "book," and just say, "Here is my ... you know ... the thing."

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Still not as ugly as Obama's. 

HAAAAHAHA!

At least that cover would be more accurate. 

As for us here at Twitchy, we can't wait for this book to come out in November. 

It might be the most laughs we've had since the last time Kamala Harris said ... well, anything to anybody. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JOE BIDEN | KAMALA HARRIS | X | JILL BIDEN

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