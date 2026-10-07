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Joe Scarborough Wants Media Scrutinizing Trump's Mental Acuity Like They Did With Biden

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 11:30 AM
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Joe Scarborough Wants Media Scrutinizing Trump's Mental Acuity Like They Did With Biden
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In March of 2024, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough claimed that Joe Biden was more than capable of running for, and serving, a second term in the White House. As a matter of fact, Scarborough said America was seeing the "best Biden ever" intellectually and analytically

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Just over three months later the presidential debate made the truth more than obvious, and the Democrats replaced Biden as the party's nominee with Kamala Harris. We all know how that went. 

Scarborough now is pretending none of that ever happened and even laughably claims that there's a pro-Trump media bias that allows the president to escape scrutiny, unlike Biden: 

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Here's what Scarborough said, via @VigilantFox: 

“He [Trump] is graded on such a curve that the bias actually breaks the OTHER WAY. He gets away with things that no other president would ever get away with...” 

“So media bias, yeah, media bias in a way that breaks, breaks HIS direction... You could run together a supercut of all of those clips and ask the same questions about his mental acuity that we were asked about Joe Biden’s mental acuity.” 

“But that’s not happening... That’s a problem.”

Claims that there's a pro-Trump media bias will never not be hilarious. 

Yep, that's the same guy!

"Deeply unserious" and dishonest things happen on MSNOW every day. 

*****

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JOE BIDEN | KAMALA HARRIS | MEDIA BIAS | MSNBC

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