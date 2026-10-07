Joe Scarborough Wants Media Scrutinizing Trump's Mental Acuity Like They Did With Biden

In March of 2024, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough claimed that Joe Biden was more than capable of running for, and serving, a second term in the White House. As a matter of fact, Scarborough said America was seeing the "best Biden ever" intellectually and analytically:

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MSNBC's Joe Scarborough brags about Joe Biden: “F*ck you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." Does anyone actually believe that? 🤣 https://t.co/QKyZY8SDtJ — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) March 6, 2024

Just over three months later the presidential debate made the truth more than obvious, and the Democrats replaced Biden as the party's nominee with Kamala Harris. We all know how that went.

Scarborough now is pretending none of that ever happened and even laughably claims that there's a pro-Trump media bias that allows the president to escape scrutiny, unlike Biden:

Joe Scarborough, who infamously said, “This version of Biden... is the best Biden ever,” now wants to know, “Where’s the media?” on Trump’s mental acuity. “He [Trump] is graded on such a curve that the bias actually breaks the OTHER WAY. He gets away with things that no other president would ever get away with...” “So media bias, yeah, media bias in a way that breaks, breaks HIS direction... You could run together a supercut of all of those clips and ask the same questions about his mental acuity that we were asked about Joe Biden’s mental acuity.” “But that’s not happening... That’s a problem.” Quick reminder of Joe’s record. March 2024, he said: “I’ve said it for years now, [Biden] is cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been, intellectually, analytically... F you if you can’t handle the truth.” Ninety days later, Biden couldn’t finish a sentence on the debate stage. Three weeks after that, he was out of the race. It took Scarborough until May 2025 to admit he was “obviously wrong.” His defense: he never saw it personally. Now he wants a supercut on Trump. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 6, 2026

Here's what Scarborough said, via @VigilantFox:

“He [Trump] is graded on such a curve that the bias actually breaks the OTHER WAY. He gets away with things that no other president would ever get away with...” “So media bias, yeah, media bias in a way that breaks, breaks HIS direction... You could run together a supercut of all of those clips and ask the same questions about his mental acuity that we were asked about Joe Biden’s mental acuity.” “But that’s not happening... That’s a problem.”

Claims that there's a pro-Trump media bias will never not be hilarious.

@VigilantFox Didn't joe also vouch for biden and say he was great completely ignoring biden obviously declining health — Caren (@Carebea20037556) October 6, 2026

Yep, that's the same guy!

This is a deeply unserious argument. If Trump isn't removed from office, the media is pro-Trump. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 7, 2026

"Deeply unserious" and dishonest things happen on MSNOW every day.

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