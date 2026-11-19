Democrats play pretend to win elections. Sometimes the pretense carries on after they fool voters. On Wednesday, the Democrat Party-affiliated Senate Majority PAC released a video that tried to sell recently elected Democrats as America-loving superpatriots. Yes, we laughed at the absurdity. The video makers even resurrected an anthemic Toby Keith song that was recorded in response to the 9/11 attacks. You’ll recall Democrat Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s buddy Hassan Piker said America deserved 9/11. Just ignore that; Democrats are now draping themselves in the American flag. Yes, the same flag New York Democrat Congresswoman-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier says she wiped her hands on. So much patriotism!

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Here’s the over-the-top video. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It's the American way! pic.twitter.com/QWPmNX9k12 — Senate Majority PAC (@MajorityPAC) November 18, 2026

Hilarious how democrats are patriotic only when they win elections. — 🇺🇸 Obed 🇺🇸 (@ObedN06) November 19, 2026

Oh, they don’t really mean it. Even as this is written, Democrats are scheming to give amnesty to millions of foreign flag-waving illegal aliens.

Despite Americans taking a backseat to foreign invaders, the Democrat faithful are gullibly accepting the video as gospel truth.

Perfect display of the Democratic Party being a BIG TENT party! — readthenews22 (@readthenews22) November 18, 2026

This gives me such immense satisfaction! — Jamie Thompson (@NCVotesOnPolicy) November 19, 2026

This is awesome. Time for Dems to reclaim the flag and real patriotism. — Robyn J Leader 🇺🇦🌻 (@RobynJLeader) November 19, 2026

Reclaiming our country, patriotism, the red, white and blue, and corny country songs all at the same time. That one shot of Ossoff was presidential looking AF — Juliette402 (@Juliette402) November 19, 2026

More of democrats making videos like this. We need to reclaim that we are the party of uniting the country. — Charles Scott-Palmer, Esq. (@charlespalmer19) November 19, 2026

Uniting the country? It reads like satire, doesn't it?

It’s amazing how many Democrats in the comments ignorantly believe late country artist Toby Keith was a Republican.

Toby Keith will be rolling in his grave.



I love it. — Mary Feldskov (@maryfeldskov) November 19, 2026

Lmao Toby Keith is so mad about this in hell — milfdudd 2 (@milfdudd2) November 19, 2026

This is how I found out he already died because I was worried about him somehow getting royalties from me watching this 859394 times. Thank you for the clear conscience! — Rach ❤️‍🔥 (@LakeNormanFish) November 19, 2026

We got Toby Keith in the national divorce?? — george Strait of Hormuz (@philipenavidad) November 19, 2026

I’m all in for the Toby Keith reappropriation🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) November 19, 2026

No he was an old school Democrat. Just got all riled up about 9/11, which was a very reasonable opinion to have 20 years ago — Rational AF (@rationalOUfan) November 19, 2026

“Some people did something,” said Democrat ‘patriot’ Ilhan Omar, minimizing 9/11.

MAGA posters know exactly who Democrats truly are. The faux respect for our flag and ideals doesn't fool them.

It’s like a big pile of garbage is trying to make itself smell better. You’re a bunch of fakers who disrespect the country on a whim. — Audits All Day! (@ForWhatItsWor12) November 19, 2026

So these scumbag tyrants are threatening to put a boot in our ass?



A party of Islamists, Communists, Marxists and Socialists plus their foot soldiers are in for a very big rude awakening. — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) November 19, 2026

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Unfortunately for you, your party hates America so we’ll see how well cosplaying as republicans goes for you! 😂 — DC Crusader 3 (@DC89387414) November 19, 2026

It’s funny seeing dems trying to act patriotic the larp is hilarious — napoleon (@JhonDoesa) November 19, 2026

Don’t be silly, Democrats love America. Well, except for our immigration laws, the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, and more. They love it. The video told us so.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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