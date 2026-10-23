Fox News Reports ‘Virginia’ Man Who Damaged Iwo Jima Monument in Quantico Is an Illegal Alien

A man attacked the Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, Virginia, on Thursday, breaking off the head of one of the World War II soldiers memorialized there. Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that federal sources say the man responsible for the damage is an illegal alien from Mexico named Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano.

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Here’s Fox News covering the attack before Soriano’s immigration status was known. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: The man caught DECAPlTATlNG an Iwo Jima statue in Virginia has been hit with MULTIPLE FELONIES and is being held WITHOUT BOND



AND he faces 10+ YEARS in prison, thanks to Trump



This dude is REALLY about to FIND OUT 🤣



Nearly 7,000 Americans died taking Iwo Jima in… pic.twitter.com/iUIk9K5UtA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 23, 2026

(post continues) ...WWII. Three of the men depicted in that statue never came home. We have FAR too many people in our country who fundamentally hate us.

NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

(post continues) ...Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration.

White House statement to @FoxNews: “This criminal illegal alien’s dream is over: Maldonado Soriano disrespected our brave service members and defaced a beautiful monument that honored their sacrifice. President Trump has secured our border and is deporting illegal criminals who hate our country and our values. The socialist Democrats want to go back to open borders and flood our communities with dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” - Taylor Rogers, WH Spokeswoman — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

This is a good time to remind you that Democrats are doing everything they can to keep dangerous illegal aliens like Soriano in America.

Posters are furious that the cherished memorial was desecrated.

I had to see it for myself today....it's sickening. Should've walked him right through the gates to Quantico and handed him over to the @USMC pic.twitter.com/aLCj61CdjC — Melissa Capista (@melissacapista) October 23, 2026

The Battle of Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest battles in US Marine Corps history. It’s a disgrace to see that memorial desecrated. — Pancake Batter (@cmsdfwnbjv) October 23, 2026

Shows they have no respect for the men and women that fought for this country. — Grazia Xuereb (@GraziaXuereb) October 23, 2026

If these illegal aliens hate America so much, why do they refuse to leave?

Commenters say the almost daily deluge of illegal alien violence has radicalized them.

I gotta be honest man…



Every single day I think I cannot be more radicalized by how god-awful our immigration policy has been.



And every single freaking day I’m more radicalized than I was the day before.



Tens of millions have to go, at a minimum. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 23, 2026

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Every one of them gone. I am feeling the same way brother. — Solomon King 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@SolomonKing17) October 23, 2026

Nothing at all radical about conserving our nation’s culture and upholding our laws. Reversing the results of the four-year Biden/Harris human-trafficking operation by implementing the Law & Order that makes this nation attractive to immigrants isn’t radical, it’s common sense. — Ellie Harrington (@RationalAngels) October 23, 2026

It’s sickening that Democrats have sided with illegal aliens and disparaged American citizens who only want our nation’s immigration laws enforced and respected. Sadly, this terrible incident will do nothing to make Democrats put Americans first.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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