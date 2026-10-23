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Fox News Reports ‘Virginia’ Man Who Damaged Iwo Jima Monument in Quantico Is an Illegal Alien

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 23, 2026 2:00 AM
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Fox News Reports ‘Virginia’ Man Who Damaged Iwo Jima Monument in Quantico Is an Illegal Alien
AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File

A man attacked the Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, Virginia, on Thursday, breaking off the head of one of the World War II soldiers memorialized there. Bill Melugin of Fox News reports that federal sources say the man responsible for the damage is an illegal alien from Mexico named Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano.

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Here’s Fox News covering the attack before Soriano’s immigration status was known. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...WWII. Three of the men depicted in that statue never came home.

We have FAR too many people in our country who fundamentally hate us.

(post continues) ...Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property.

Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration.

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White House statement to @FoxNews:

“This criminal illegal alien’s dream is over: Maldonado Soriano disrespected our brave service members and defaced a beautiful monument that honored their sacrifice. President Trump has secured our border and is deporting illegal criminals who hate our country and our values. The socialist Democrats want to go back to open borders and flood our communities with dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” - Taylor Rogers, WH Spokeswoman

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

This is a good time to remind you that Democrats are doing everything they can to keep dangerous illegal aliens like Soriano in America.

Posters are furious that the cherished memorial was desecrated. 

If these illegal aliens hate America so much, why do they refuse to leave?

Commenters say the almost daily deluge of illegal alien violence has radicalized them.

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It’s sickening that Democrats have sided with illegal aliens and disparaged American citizens who only want our nation’s immigration laws enforced and respected. Sadly, this terrible incident will do nothing to make Democrats put Americans first.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | VIRGINIA | MEXICO

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