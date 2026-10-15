Oregon Candidate Holds Minnesota Rally Speaking Somali in Front of Upside-Down American Flag

Democrat politicians know to go where the money is. Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed both attended campaign fundraisers in Hollywood while campaigning to get the money out of politics. Nafisa Fai is running for office in Oregon, but the Somali-born politician made a trip to Minnesota to campaign, where she spoke Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar.

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Oregon politician Nafisa Fai just held a rally in MN, speaking Somali, with an American flag UPSIDE DOWN. Enough with the pretending already. These are not Americans. https://t.co/UwBbhxOn1h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness An upside down American flag behind a candidate asking for American votes. Nafisa Fai told voters exactly how she sees this country. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 15, 2026

Instead of changing its state flag to a replica of Somalia's flag, Minnesota should have just adopted an upside-down American flag.

@EndWokeness Some of these Somalians are stubborn, arrogant and disrespectful. How do you reciprocate hate to a country that gave you better life? You must be naturally a bad person to do this. — Pistis (@_pistism) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness The upside down American flag indicates a "distressed" situation, and rightly so flown over MN, which suffers from an infestation of Somalians who refuse to assimilate to the laws and structure of the Great American Society. — George Kypros (@GeorgeKypros) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Kick all of them out. This is a mockery of our values and history — John Smoke (@slackernml) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Yeah, I think we can add her to the list. — Notta Commie (@nottacommie1776) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Demonstrably treason. We need to adopt a strict zero tolerance policy. This is not free speech. This is subversion. This is an enemy. Immediate deportation. Indefensible. Iran would hang her if she did this. We are a civil society. DEPORT! — Arthur Cooper (@artman8887) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness @Shari_M2017 Somalians need to all go home to the country they love so much. They’re only here to steal. — Charlie 🇺🇸 (@charliehummer4) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness I hate this so much. It's not inclusivity. It's capitulation. — FactsNotFeelings (@kkt11314) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Somalis have an utterly failed state. Literally one of the worst places on Earth. Why are we putting them in charge of anything? — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Evil and grotesque display by her. We have a serious problem of immigrants and their children hating America. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness If you want to run a county in Oregon, maybe start by holding the American flag right side up. — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness This is a Somali politician in Oregon, not an Oregon politician. — PNWPatriot77 (@PNWPatriot77) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Why did a politician in Oregon, hold a rally in MN, to begin with? — Shirla J. (@shirla8of9) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness The fact that this is allowed by the people in that area show you that it’s already conquered. — MOASS on a Boat (@AllMyCoin) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness @SunshineS58469 It’s a Minnesota thing, right Amy? https://t.co/7kQug9CVwg — he244 (@he244) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness Was she in Minnesota to raise money for her campaign in Oregon? I thought 80% of Somalis in Minnesota were on welfare. Where is the money coming from? 🤔 — Ralph (@Mars_2_or_bust) October 15, 2026

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It's actually more than 80 percent.

@EndWokeness @Echo3J What's troubling is and I'm sure if they showed the audience, it's probably filled with white old liberals. They are the ones killing this country by enabling this bullshit. — Alonso (@Alonso7776976) October 15, 2026

The rally in support of Ilhan Omar earlier this week was populated by white boomers.

@EndWokeness In no other time period throughout all of human history would this be acceptable. — Skeeter (@skeeterhawkins) October 15, 2026

@EndWokeness @allthewayjumper They may leave at anytime and return to Somalia. @grok is there any hardship reason these country of origin individuals can’t return to Somalia? — Flyonthewall (@Flyonth85407331) October 15, 2026

America is in distress … just not for the reasons these people think it is.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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