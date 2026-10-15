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Oregon Candidate Holds Minnesota Rally Speaking Somali in Front of Upside-Down American Flag

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 6:30 PM
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Oregon Candidate Holds Minnesota Rally Speaking Somali in Front of Upside-Down American Flag
Somali TV Minnesota

Democrat politicians know to go where the money is. Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed both attended campaign fundraisers in Hollywood while campaigning to get the money out of politics. Nafisa Fai is running for office in Oregon, but the Somali-born politician made a trip to Minnesota to campaign, where she spoke Somali in front of an upside-down American flag — not unlike Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar

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Instead of changing its state flag to a replica of Somalia's flag, Minnesota should have just adopted an upside-down American flag. 

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It's actually more than 80 percent. 

The rally in support of Ilhan Omar earlier this week was populated by white boomers.

America is in distress … just not for the reasons these people think it is.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMY KLOBUCHAR | MINNESOTA | OREGON

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