"Governor Stitt....thank you for passing the law that will phase downthe Oklahoma state income tax to zero.A growing America, an America that can outcompete Communist China needs more capital/investment and more workers, inventors, tech bros, farm hands and more Oklahomans willing to work hard and create a better future....like our parents and grandparens... did," tweets Grover Norquist.

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Governor Stitt.... thank you for passing the law that will phase down the Oklahoma state income tax to zero. A growing America, an America that can outcompete Communist China needs more capital/investment and more workers, inventors, tech bros, farm hands and more Oklahomans willing to work hard and create a better future....like our parents and grandparens... did. — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) November 29, 2026

Taxes tax. There is no going around that. When they are cut or eliminated altogether, those who would be burdened by them are less hindered.

When an employee goes to work, he earns a paycheck. When that check is cut, it comes to him with certain deductions taken out of the whole (or gross) compensation. What remains is net income. Some of the deductions from a paycheck include income taxes. Taxes on incomes are collected at the federal level and also at lower levels, including the state. When tax rates go down, the amount due to come out of an employee's paycheck diminishes. That leaves the worker with more net income (or take-home pay). This can go toward savings or investment, toward a new house, vehicle, or the basic necessities of life. It also goes right back into the overall economy, rather than to a collections agency of a state government. This results in a twofold benefit. One is to the earner, and the other is to the economy.

Command-and-control economies do not operate for the benefit of the earner or the economic health of their people. They extract what would be wealth from their people and enrich those who are at the top. There is no hope for the individual, the family, the private business, or the collaboration of industry in such a regime. Whatever fruit-bearing enterprise arises gets run over by those who have the power to take it. That does not mean the United States must go down that path. We have the best and the brightest here in our land who can do many things to lessen the need for government to run every jot and tittle of life.

Private does not have to mean anti-government. The private sector does not do business to thwart the government. Instead, the mission of the private sector is to enhance the government by allowing the government to be what it is and not what it is not. It does not create jobs. It does not invest. It does not provide basic necessities on a daily basis for its citizens. So it should not be approached as if it does. It should tax to take care of what it must have to account for its necessary revenue and not beyond that. It should also encourage well-off citizens to support to their government through contributions and raising revenue, in particular to provide compensation for projects that require it.

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It does not have to be confined to just Oklahoma. Other areas can adopt tax reduction plans, but too many likely will not. They do not trust the private sector, not because they do not trust American consumers and businesses in 2026, but because they cannot order it themselves. Tax payments are collected at regular intervals, while private earnings may take a little time to get off the ground and may come back in spades at certain times. They seek what they want when they want it, and the private sector cannot guarantee delivery of that at all times.

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