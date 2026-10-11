Sen. Rand Paul Warns Against Raising Taxes

"Raising taxes will not fix a spending problem," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweets. "Washington has already pushed the national debt past $40 trillion, and continues borrowing."

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Raising taxes will not fix a spending problem. Washington has already pushed the national debt past $40 trillion, and continues borrowing. My Six Penny Plan takes a common-sense approach: cut six cents from every $1 the federal government spends. In five years, we balance the budget. After all, our kids and grandkids shouldn’t have to pay a bill they never agreed to. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 11, 2026

Sen. Paul continues, "My Six Penny Plan takes a common-sense approach: cut six cents from every $1 the federal government spends. In five years, we balance the budget. After all, our kids and grandkids shouldn't have to pay a bill they never agreed to."

Such is a common-sense solution. Six cents is six percent, which means 94 percent of those dollars remain. It would be a way for the government to sacrifice on its incomes as everyday Americans must do through taxes, albeit at a low rate of six percent. Government spending money it does not have equals arrogance and abuse. It is arrogant for the government to spend in a non-exemplary manner with reckless disregard for the future. It abuses power and the people when government spends money that must be back-paid at some point. But alas, we live in an age when some may not consider tomorrow, when whiffs of unrestrained autonomy and invincibility choke prudence and forward-looking out of societal discourse. That place could not be a more dangerous one for our nation. Our national financial positions must reflect our national sensibility. The further reckless spending goes, the harder the journey to come back from it will be. Actual and meaningful cuts make a difference. We can cut now. We should cut now.