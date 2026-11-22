ESPN announces that former NFL player and analyst Tom Jackson has died.

Broadcasting legend and former Broncos All-Pro LB Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75. Jackson was a part of our ESPN family for three decades and a Sunday fixture in American homes through NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. We will miss you dearly, TJ. Thanks for everything ❤️ https://t.co/KtrfOm03Ro — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2026

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The blurb tweeted by ESPN reads as follows.

Broadcasting legend and former Broncos All-Pro LB Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75. Jackson was a part of our ESPN family for three decades and a Sunday fixture in American homes through NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime. We will miss you dearly, TJ. Thanks for everything.

The University of Louisville briefly documents Jackson's career as a collegiate player, an NFL All-Pro, and a broadcaster.

Tom Jackson spent three seasons as a linebacker for the Cardinals, leading the team in tackles all three campaigns and earning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year honors in 1970 and 1972. Following his collegiate career, Jackson was selected in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. For the next 14 seasons, Jackson played 191 career games, the second most all-time for the Broncos. Voted to the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 1992, Jackson earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and was twice named first-team All-Pro. After his retirement from football in 1986, Jackson went on to an equally successful stint as a reporter and co-host of ESPN's award-winning NFL GameDay and Primetime shows every autumn Sunday.

It would be difficult to sum up such a career in a tweet. Jackson offered compelling analysis that would go deep into the intricacies of an NFL Sunday and beyond. His comments would cause a viewer to stop and listen, and ESPN was fortunate to call his work its own.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of Broncos star LB and ESPN legend, Tom Jackson. https://t.co/GRL3LSNyJP — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

TJ carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country. A statement from the Broncos on the passing of legendary Ring of Fame linebacker and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tom Jackson. https://t.co/QrLygLVb0Y — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 22, 2026

Legends such as Jackson cannot be replaced.

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