Color Commentary: Somali TV Crew at MN Ilhan Omar Rally Shows Crowd to Be Mostly White and Gray

On Monday afternoon, Somali-language TV crews were in Minneapolis for an Ilhan Omar rally. The gathering follows a Monday morning raid on the Democrat's home in Washington, D.C. All their interviews were with Somalis living in the Land of a 1,000 Lakes. But the b-roll of the crowd was mostly a sea of pale skin and gray hair. It's quite a contrast.

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Check out the interviews. (WATCH)

Somali TV conducted Somali language interviews at the Minneapolis rally for Ilhan Omar.



The crowd cutaways are really something. pic.twitter.com/bxNxhBaP3A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2026

Everyone is either Somali or a white boomer. — MNFLweather (@MNFLweather) October 13, 2026

That definitely is an "I've got nothing going on in the middle of a weekday" crowd — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 13, 2026

Republicans have jobs or genuinely important things to fill their day.

Commenters joked about where they believed the crowd was recruited from.

Did they let the nursing home inmates out again? — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) October 13, 2026

Nursing homes and looney bins must have offered an outing for residents — Cat (@TexCatInHat) October 13, 2026

Looks like the AARP crowd was offered a paid gig again. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) October 13, 2026

That's just the average nursing home, complete with developmentally disabled younger adult — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 13, 2026

Look who just got off the short bus!😂 pic.twitter.com/q95PJUB1CI — Jibbs (@Jibbs_Outlaw) October 13, 2026

Didn’t realize that Somali was such a popular language amongst white people who clearly didn’t understand one word that was being said at a completely different event!! — LDVC (@cook14101) October 13, 2026

They could have the same effect watching Mexican soaps in their assisted-living apartments on Univision.

Beside the wall of whiteness, commenters were surprised by the sameness of the signage. Boy, they sure got those printed up fast! (WATCH)

There was a rally for Rep. Ilhan Omar in MN. The crowd looks exactly how you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/u7p75HsZC0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2026

Wow. They raid and within a few hours there are printed posters, and paid protestors. What a pantload. — Nick Curran (@KXKVI) October 13, 2026

It’s amazing how fast those paid protesters get those signs made up and passed out to their supporters — Shane Wilhoite (@ShaneWilhoite) October 13, 2026

Sure got those matching professionally printed signs done fast... — Ken Lucke (@Ken6ygngqw9j2) October 13, 2026

Almost as if it’s all manufactured.

Sure makes you wonder why no one ever goes to jail… — SSuperSStricklin (@6gazzillion) October 13, 2026

Democrat crowds always give off a ‘we’re being paid to be here’ vibe.

Some are pretty committed to act — Covidians represent!

Faithful Fauci disciples never lost faith in his 2020 guidance pic.twitter.com/36065Db3jb — old brown shoe 🥾🇺🇸 (@oldbrownsh0e) October 13, 2026

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I would have expected way more masks! If it was an ICE event, they would all be masked... — 🇺🇸⚓️LFGSD… in 2026 (@Jdubyadubya1969) October 13, 2026

Their minds were permanently damaged. — Dano 🚀 (@danotastic) October 13, 2026

If you notice there are no black people at the event. The blacks and somalis hate eachother. — Paula Ponsonby (@CactusLove_1963) October 13, 2026

Former Minnefornian here. I tell people that all the time; they rarely believe me. — Dispatcherbert (@RetiredDbert) October 13, 2026

So the friction is not fiction after all. Interesting. Just another reason for the snow-white crowd at the Omar rally.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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