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Color Commentary: Somali TV Crew at MN Ilhan Omar Rally Shows Crowd to Be Mostly White and Gray

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 13, 2026 7:30 PM
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Color Commentary: Somali TV Crew at MN Ilhan Omar Rally Shows Crowd to Be Mostly White and Gray
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On Monday afternoon, Somali-language TV crews were in Minneapolis for an Ilhan Omar rally. The gathering follows a Monday morning raid on the Democrat's home in Washington, D.C. All their interviews were with Somalis living in the Land of a 1,000 Lakes. But the b-roll of the crowd was mostly a sea of pale skin and gray hair. It's quite a contrast.

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Check out the interviews. (WATCH)

Republicans have jobs or genuinely important things to fill their day.

Commenters joked about where they believed the crowd was recruited from.

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They could have the same effect watching Mexican soaps in their assisted-living apartments on Univision.

Beside the wall of whiteness, commenters were surprised by the sameness of the signage. Boy, they sure got those printed up fast! (WATCH)

Democrat crowds always give off a ‘we’re being paid to be here’ vibe.

Some are pretty committed to act — Covidians represent!

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So the friction is not fiction after all. Interesting. Just another reason for the snow-white crowd at the Omar rally.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MINNESOTA | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | ISLAM

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