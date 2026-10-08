Norm Macdonald Meme Plays Out in MN As ‘Journo’ Frets Over Somali Gangs Being Called ‘Somali Gangs’

Minnesota has a Somali gang problem and, by extension, an Islamic terror problem as well. But a local ‘journalist’ doesn’t want anyone to stereotype them. Instead, she and others want to deflect from the source of the problem by framing the group’s actions as part of an all-inclusive societal problem euphemistically called ‘gun violence.’ 'Gangs are gangs' after all, right? Wrong.

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KARE 11 (NBC Minneapolis) runs segment about recent Somali gang violence. The main worry? "Stereotyping." Because, of course. The story is framed by woke host Jana Shortal as a conversation on "gun violence." As always. The segment features a (presumably) Somali man at Edina city meeting: "Gangs are gangs. So please, let's not mention the Somali name." Sheriff’s Deputy counters: "Just being honest doesn't mean we're targeting or stereotyping our community." Reporter makes sure to hammer the Somali victim angle: "But that hasn't stopped some from stereotyping..." Local Minneapolis media is now running entire segments bringing the Norm meme to life.

Apologetic leftists are working to protect Somali gangs and terrorists by focusing on guns and our Second Amendment rights. In other words, making sure nothing substantial is ever done to prevent future violence by these coddled groups. (WATCH)

KARE 11 (NBC Minneapolis) runs segment about recent Somali gang violence. The main worry? "Stereotyping." Because, of course. The story is framed by woke host Jana Shortal as a conversation on "gun violence." As always. The segment features a (presumably) Somali man at Edina city meeting: "Gangs are gangs. So please, let's not mention the Somali name." Sheriff’s Deputy counters: "Just being honest doesn't mean we're targeting or stereotyping our community." Reporter makes sure to hammer the Somali victim angle: "But that hasn't stopped some from stereotyping..." Local Minneapolis media is now running entire segments bringing the Norm meme to life. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

Stereotyping is obtained by sustained observation. — Flaxen Cord (@Flaxen_Cord) October 7, 2026

Exactly.

Posters say local ‘journalism’ has become a famous Norm Macdonald observational meme brought to life.

It was four full minutes of the Norm tweet. I cut it down to manageable 90 seconds — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

And because of this refusal to address the problem for what it is, more Somali gang violence will harm and kill innocents.

Commenters say huge increases in crime and terror have been imported.

Breaking in Minnesota. Born in Kenya to Somali parents pic.twitter.com/8quC38fMVT — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 7, 2026

Mugshot of the Somali who planned an ISIS inspired terrorist attack at the Mall of America in Minnesota today. pic.twitter.com/aghZdos6yc — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 7, 2026

Whatever you do, no stereotyping — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2026

Heavens no, not that!

Posters find it interesting that the people decrying stereotyping attach ‘white’ and ‘MAGA’ to everything with no qualms whatsoever.

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“Gangs are gangs”… from the same people who have no problem putting vitriolic labels in front of any group who doesn’t support Marxism and illegal migration. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 7, 2026

Yet this dude would be the first one to call Trump supporters a gang of Nazis! — gradywhitemarli (@gradywhitemarli) October 7, 2026

And so would every ‘journalist’ in Minnesota, without hand-wringing or hesitation.

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