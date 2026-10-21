America’s Favorite Anti-America Duo Is Sharing a Stage in Minneapolis — The Reactions Are Brutal

Two of the worst people in America are set to appear together at a campaign event.

JUST IN: Hasan Piker set to appear alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis on October 26. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 20, 2026

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Hasan 'Just a Streamer from California' Piker (according to AOC and El-Sayed) and Ilhan Omar are set to appear together in Minneapolis on October 26. How cozy.

Let's see, they both hate America and they are both massive frauds so birds of a feather and stuff.

Oh, brother. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2026

To be fair, if Hasan was her brother, she would marry him, not just appear at a campaign stop with him (ALLEGEDLY)!

Ilhan Omar is now also campaigning with the man who said “America deserved 9/11” She keeps making her deportation case even stronger. Get her out of here. — Jack (@jackunheard) October 20, 2026

Is there a possibility of fast tracking it, maybe?

Rumor has it there will be a live DNA test https://t.co/ysRYujGZZY — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) October 20, 2026

Wouldn't that be fun?

SWAT team has a chance to do the funniest thing with this — Wirelyss 👁️‍🗨️💫 (@wirelyss) October 20, 2026

Arrest them Both… — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) October 20, 2026

Livestream it and charge for it.

Lmao. IP2 streamers could do something so hilarious right now. — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) October 20, 2026

Democrats want radical Muslims to take over the USA. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) October 20, 2026

They're already taking over the Democrat Party.

There is not a single Democrat brave enough to actually condemn this man. They are all as pathetic and evil as Vance refusing to condemn Tucker. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 20, 2026

Is he related to her too? — Furry Joker and 99 others (@FurryJokerTFF) October 21, 2026

This is a fair question.

Dems: "He's just some podcast guy--we don't even know who he is" — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 20, 2026

They're stumped.

Let's deport them both on the same day At the event — TheJustinNova🇺🇲 (@TheJustinNova1) October 20, 2026

It'd be great if ICE came in and arrested her at her own event — American Brown Chick (@Mrsmmtbeauty) October 20, 2026

It would be worthy of a national holiday.

he’s only going to make the situation worse for her this is so funny. — вυѕтєя 🇺🇸 (@CleanForeskin) October 20, 2026

Good!

I don't feel bad for Ilhan Omar, and neither should you. — Corey J. Belford 🍁 (@thecoreyhotline) October 20, 2026

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the fact any of these people are even allowed here is sickening — Ezra Black (@Ezra_Black_) October 20, 2026

It's stomach turning.

I mean…is she trying to get deported? Self-awareness, it’s important. — West (@StrayedWest) October 21, 2026

Grift Con. — inhumans of capitalism ( The reactionary ) (@Inhumansoflate1) October 20, 2026

Imagine if Tom Homan got a 2 for 1 🙏 — Mejash (@mejashtv) October 20, 2026

What a day of rejoicing that would be!

The event will be live-streamed and hosted by Pete hegseth — Guy stuck in Union county traffic (@route22uturn) October 21, 2026

Plot twist!

i guess the fbi will know where to find her. — Mike (@TheonlyMshann) October 21, 2026

Islamic terrorists UNITED! — Ron Cordry 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RonCordry91537) October 21, 2026

And half the country seems blind to it.

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