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America’s Favorite Anti-America Duo Is Sharing a Stage in Minneapolis — The Reactions Are Brutal

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 9:36 AM
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America’s Favorite Anti-America Duo Is Sharing a Stage in Minneapolis — The Reactions Are Brutal
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Two of the worst people in America are set to appear together at a campaign event. 

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Hasan 'Just a Streamer from California' Piker (according to AOC and El-Sayed) and Ilhan Omar are set to appear together in Minneapolis on October 26. How cozy.

Let's see, they both hate America and they are both massive frauds so birds of a feather and stuff.

To be fair, if Hasan was her brother, she would marry him, not just appear at a campaign stop with him (ALLEGEDLY)!

Is there a possibility of fast tracking it, maybe?

Wouldn't that be fun?

Livestream it and charge for it. 

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They're already taking over the Democrat Party

This is a fair question.

They're stumped.

It would be worthy of a national holiday. 

Good!

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It's stomach turning. 

What a day of rejoicing that would be!

Plot twist!

And half the country seems blind to it. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HASAN PIKER | ICE | ILHAN OMAR

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