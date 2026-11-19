President Donald Trump has a little over two years left in office. Many are speculating about his post-presidency plans. Will he retire? That seems unlikely; the man never slows down. One online AI creator thinks he’s figured it out.

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He imagines Trump leaving inhospitable Washington, D.C., behind for a hospital-based career. (WATCH)

Trump the Registered Nurse (A.I. Video) pic.twitter.com/OAs0Xsu9oV — GORM THE OLD (@GORMTHEOLD25) November 17, 2026

Well done! My wife is a nurse and I just show her and she cracked up. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2026

AI is already bringing once-impossible comedy ideas to life.

Trump a nurse? Posters marveled at his impressive qualifications.

All the letters after the RN got me — Jeffrey Wilson, MD (@jl35wilsonMD) November 18, 2026

The alphabet soup credentials are so accurate — Me (@FreeKarenRead3) November 18, 2026

This nurse approves!!! Soooo funny, all the initials after the name 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Reef (@Doge_88) November 18, 2026

As an RN, this is hilariously accurate. All the stupid letters after his name. Great. — Creative Cat Productions (@CrCaProduction) November 18, 2026

We noticed the redundancy of listing MSNBC and LSD.

Commenters say they’ve heard the video’s background music before.

The music is accurate — Mantis Shrimp (@ChicagosPugh) November 17, 2026

Community college music — GORM THE OLD (@GORMTHEOLD25) November 17, 2026

Diversity training music — Strategery101 (@KevinDa44861057) November 18, 2026

Soundtrack of progress — Mantis Shrimp (@ChicagosPugh) November 17, 2026

Every time I hear that music I always think “You know what, I can be successful in life” 😂😂😂 — Reese (@TyMiraculous) November 18, 2026

That music has stirred many jobless Americans watching afternoon TV to get up from the couch and better themselves.

Looks like Trump brought along his VP to help with IVs.

So so funny, JD, put on some pounds, but he looks happy. It reminds me of one of my construction coworkers making a career change to like a florist or something, and it works out kind of. — RC (@tec1775) November 18, 2026

alright you brought back fat JD!! — DanTheMan (@PokerBeaver17) November 18, 2026

Of course, Marco Rubio will join his hospital mates, Trump and Vance.

Posters say the video needs one important tweak.

Best career choice ever. God bless President Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q17MOWtwXC — Chuck Rodent (@ChuckRodents) November 17, 2026

You fixed it!! — Dr Osmi Jimenez (@Dr_Osmi) November 19, 2026

Yep he absolutely should change the wheel chair lady to Hillary - which makes the whole thing a lot funnier!! — Freedom Anon (@CommieAntidote) November 19, 2026

"Hillary Clinton, you're permanently discharged!"

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