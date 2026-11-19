Failed Democrat candidate Amy McGrath of Kentucky keeps digging herself into a hole over her stupid online comments on a photo of President Donald Trump. You’ll recall McGrath thought Trump was waving a Russian flag in a photo from his trip to the Philippines. After being ratioed into orbit on Tuesday night, she deleted her X post. This dimwitted debacle isn’t the first time McGrath has struggled with interpreting a symbol; more on that in a bit.
First, here’s how McGrath’s social media humiliation played out. (READ)
Amy McGrath not knowing the difference between a Russian flag and a Philippine flag 🤣— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 18, 2026
Community notes with the brutal takedown of this half-wit pic.twitter.com/yOc3rkSnVT
You do know there is a community note saying you are lying, right? pic.twitter.com/nnP1DyV0fA— LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) November 18, 2026
I got this one wrong. The flag Trump was waving was the Philippine flag, not the Russian flag. I should have checked more carefully before posting.— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026
I've deleted the original post. My mistake, and I own it.
Visual pattern recognition is a part of IQ evaluation.— Oscar Duh Grouch (@oscar_z_grouch) November 18, 2026
I'll let the rest speak for itself. 😑
McGrath has a history of not comprehending what she sees. Symbols confuse her.
In 2024, she confused future Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo for a white supremacy emblem. (WATCH)
Amy McGrath mistook the Philippine flag for the Russian flag.— MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2026
McGrath also mistook Hegseth's cross tattoo for a white supremacy tattoo.
McGrath struggles deeply with (among many other things) identifying and understanding symbols. pic.twitter.com/ZnjlsRYflR
For those journalists looking for a story, here’s a hint:— Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) October 22, 2025
Hegseth doesn’t have a Nazi tattoo
Planter does pic.twitter.com/5enleJHaNQ
The Jerusalem Cross is also part of the design of the floor at Washington's National Cathedral...which why it's on the program for the funeral of that other famous White Supremacist, Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/4zKPw7sArA— Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) November 19, 2026
It’s crazy how there was none of this hysteria during Carters funeral. pic.twitter.com/bgnit8pP08— Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) November 18, 2026
It was clearly a coordinated effort between ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to discredit Hegseth.
Posters say McGrath projects her own mindlessness onto her political opponents. Of course, there are receipts.
Yeah, no. Apology not accepted. You deserve to be humiliated for the rest of your miserable life. Your whole shtick on this app is calling MAGA, Trump supporters, and Republicans uncultured morons, stupid, and idiots, yet you consistently showcase your below-Somali IQ. https://t.co/vMJ8Ch6UFD pic.twitter.com/yV9TjVE6yY— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 18, 2026
Ironically, McGrath’s oft-dehumanizing rhetoric is a montage of labeling significant swaths of the country every version of stupid in her repertoire…— Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) November 19, 2026
which looks suspiciously like Cluster-b PROJECTION on ‘roids!😏
McGrath also struggles with honesty, unwarranted arrogance, and unconscious incompetence.— Laura Townsend (@LauraOpines) November 18, 2026
She's the very definition of blinded by her own ideology— Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) November 19, 2026
She’s pretty vocal for someone who can’t get herself elected. She’s come to symbolize perpetual failure. We have no problem interpreting what we see when looking at McGrath.
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