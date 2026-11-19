Failed Democrat candidate Amy McGrath of Kentucky keeps digging herself into a hole over her stupid online comments on a photo of President Donald Trump. You’ll recall McGrath thought Trump was waving a Russian flag in a photo from his trip to the Philippines. After being ratioed into orbit on Tuesday night, she deleted her X post. This dimwitted debacle isn’t the first time McGrath has struggled with interpreting a symbol; more on that in a bit.

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First, here’s how McGrath’s social media humiliation played out. (READ)

Amy McGrath not knowing the difference between a Russian flag and a Philippine flag 🤣



Community notes with the brutal takedown of this half-wit pic.twitter.com/yOc3rkSnVT — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 18, 2026

You do know there is a community note saying you are lying, right? pic.twitter.com/nnP1DyV0fA — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) November 18, 2026

I got this one wrong. The flag Trump was waving was the Philippine flag, not the Russian flag. I should have checked more carefully before posting.



I've deleted the original post. My mistake, and I own it. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

Visual pattern recognition is a part of IQ evaluation.

I'll let the rest speak for itself. 😑 — Oscar Duh Grouch (@oscar_z_grouch) November 18, 2026

McGrath has a history of not comprehending what she sees. Symbols confuse her.

In 2024, she confused future Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo for a white supremacy emblem. (WATCH)

Amy McGrath mistook the Philippine flag for the Russian flag.



McGrath also mistook Hegseth's cross tattoo for a white supremacy tattoo.



McGrath struggles deeply with (among many other things) identifying and understanding symbols. pic.twitter.com/ZnjlsRYflR — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2026

For those journalists looking for a story, here’s a hint:



Hegseth doesn’t have a Nazi tattoo

Planter does pic.twitter.com/5enleJHaNQ — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) October 22, 2025

The Jerusalem Cross is also part of the design of the floor at Washington's National Cathedral...which why it's on the program for the funeral of that other famous White Supremacist, Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/4zKPw7sArA — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) November 19, 2026

It’s crazy how there was none of this hysteria during Carters funeral. pic.twitter.com/bgnit8pP08 — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) November 18, 2026

It was clearly a coordinated effort between ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to discredit Hegseth.

Posters say McGrath projects her own mindlessness onto her political opponents. Of course, there are receipts.

Yeah, no. Apology not accepted. You deserve to be humiliated for the rest of your miserable life. Your whole shtick on this app is calling MAGA, Trump supporters, and Republicans uncultured morons, stupid, and idiots, yet you consistently showcase your below-Somali IQ. https://t.co/vMJ8Ch6UFD pic.twitter.com/yV9TjVE6yY — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) November 18, 2026

Ironically, McGrath’s oft-dehumanizing rhetoric is a montage of labeling significant swaths of the country every version of stupid in her repertoire…



which looks suspiciously like Cluster-b PROJECTION on ‘roids!😏 — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) November 19, 2026

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McGrath also struggles with honesty, unwarranted arrogance, and unconscious incompetence. — Laura Townsend (@LauraOpines) November 18, 2026

She's the very definition of blinded by her own ideology — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) November 19, 2026

She’s pretty vocal for someone who can’t get herself elected. She’s come to symbolize perpetual failure. We have no problem interpreting what we see when looking at McGrath.

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