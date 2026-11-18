On Tuesday night, Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath took a break from losing House and Senate races to get majorly ratioed on X. Democrats still desperately want to link President Donald Trump to Russia. So McGrath, in her rush to pin that tired nonsense on Trump, mistook the flag of the Philippines he was waving in an online photo for the Russian flag instead. Oh, Amy.

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That banner blunder birthed a barrage of backtalk. (READ)

I genuinely thought this image was fake.



It’s not.



The President of the United States waving American and Russian flags together.



Absolutely embarrassing. https://t.co/KP0uQQKFl2 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

I genuinely thought this post was fake.



It’s not.



A Democrat can’t tell the difference between the flag of the Philippines and the Russian Flag



Absolutely embarrassing. — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) November 18, 2026

It turned McGrath into a McLaughingstock.

We’ve kept a screenshot in case she deletes her post. Commenters note that the two flags use similar colors but don’t look that much alike.

Amy McGrath not knowing the difference between a Russian flag and a Philippine flag 🤣



Community notes with the brutal takedown of this half-wit pic.twitter.com/yOc3rkSnVT — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 18, 2026

The only thing that’s embarrassing here is your own ignorance.



That’s the flag of the Philippines… pic.twitter.com/HQJMqKgoLR — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 18, 2026

It's not even close. 1400 likes and counting. People don't know that she is completely incorrect.. or they don't care. It's bad either way. pic.twitter.com/KVgruTHAQH — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) November 18, 2026

Ma’am, that’s the Philippines flag.



He’s in the Philippines.



Hope this helps. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 18, 2026

You would think the context of Trump being in Manila would clue McGrath into whose country's flag he was waving.

Posters joked that the child who handed the flag to Trump was really a mini-KGB agent.

My God! Look how tan that little Russian boy is!! — nothisismatt (@ignaminatus) November 18, 2026

Many a day under the Siberian sun. — Biggus Dickus (@dbiggus811) November 18, 2026

Wait, that’s not the Siberian sun on that ‘Russian’ flag in Trump's hand?

Many were surprised the pennant post was still up. They compared McGrath’s diminished mental state to that of another Kentuckian.

It’s absolutely embarrassing to see this ratio and you haven’t deleted your post. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) November 18, 2026

Imma keep it real with you chief, they’re bodying you in the comments pic.twitter.com/FNsXY5JYLQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 18, 2026

It takes real talent to be more brain dead than the Turtle. pic.twitter.com/SuttnYGXqF — mat (@mathelm) November 18, 2026

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Ouch!

Commenters pointed out that McGrath questioned the collective intellect of the Trump White House before her Filipino flag flap.

Mind you, this retard called everyone in the Trump administration dumb 6 hours before this post 🫠 pic.twitter.com/WHcjN29EJY — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 18, 2026

This might end up being the biggest self own ever seen. — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) November 18, 2026

After this ratio, the only flag McGrath should be waving is the white flag of surrender.

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