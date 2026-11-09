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Term Limits or Age Limits: Is Mitch McConnell Even Aware There Was a Midterm Election?

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 7:00 PM
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Term Limits or Age Limits: Is Mitch McConnell Even Aware There Was a Midterm Election?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember how the late Dianne Feinstein's staffers used to roll her into the Senate chambers and direct her on how to vote on whatever issue was on the floor? It was ghoulish after a while. Remember how we all called it elder abuse when Jill Biden insisted that her husband not drop out of the 2024 presidential race, even after mega-fundraiser George Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times begging him to step aside and let someone else run?

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His staffers rolled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell into the Capitol, and a reporter asked him his reaction to the midterm elections. This is what she got:

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We'd prefer to remember him for keeping Merrick Garland off of the Supreme Court, not like this. Biden was nowhere near this bad, and the Democrats kicked him to the curb.

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News Topics MITCH MCCONNELL | SENATE

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