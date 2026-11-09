Term Limits or Age Limits: Is Mitch McConnell Even Aware There Was a Midterm Election?

Remember how the late Dianne Feinstein's staffers used to roll her into the Senate chambers and direct her on how to vote on whatever issue was on the floor? It was ghoulish after a while. Remember how we all called it elder abuse when Jill Biden insisted that her husband not drop out of the 2024 presidential race, even after mega-fundraiser George Clooney penned an op-ed in The New York Times begging him to step aside and let someone else run?

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His staffers rolled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell into the Capitol, and a reporter asked him his reaction to the midterm elections. This is what she got:

The lights are on, but nobody's home... https://t.co/LWSYcCAKdi — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) November 7, 2026

Mitch McConnell is done. My God, we need term limits. He can’t even answer a question. SMH. America deserves better. https://t.co/AD6QagPsHu — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 8, 2026

🚨 WATCH: Mitch McConnell “reacts” to last week’s midterm results Keep in mind, this man is STILL a sitting US Senator, and will be for the next TWO MONTHS The poster child for TERM LIMITS. https://t.co/6m34C3IpSY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 8, 2026

@Colonel_Myway He's just not there anymore. Take him home and let him be. He should be replaced for many reasons. They're not fooling anyone. — Camaro Harris (@camaroharris2) November 7, 2026

@Colonel_Myway Much like with Feinstein, this is essentially elder abuse, with staffers using the moribund senator to keep their jobs and their agenda alive. In this case there's a complicit spouse on top of that. — Misanthropist Anonymous 🥃🍸 (@Misanthropist_X) November 8, 2026

@Colonel_Myway Wait. Is he incapable of speaking? Or is he completely incapacitated? — Magpie 💯 (@MagpieMaudGonne) November 7, 2026

@GuntherEagleman I don't think he can speak. Maybe some form of aphasia. They'll keep rolling him out to block President Trump's agenda until he's out of office, and Barr takes over blocking. — megourd1967 (@ProudUSNvet67) November 8, 2026

@GuntherEagleman It’s like we’re watching the countdown in real time. Sad, for him and us. — Jeanne (@Jeanneallana9) November 8, 2026

@GuntherEagleman Disrespectful to those who put him in office. Setting records for longest time served when serving is this state of mind is not a record to strive for. It’s an abomination and an insult to what the founders strived for when establishing our Republic. — Rolo 🇺🇸 (@dojo_rolo) November 9, 2026

@nicksortor Put term limits on Congress. Nobody owns a seat because they’ve held it for decades. You’re there to serve the public, and there should be a limit on how long you get to stay. — Firas Isa (@FirasIsa) November 9, 2026

@nicksortor Straight up sick that this is allowed. They continue to show us who’s really in charge. It’s like a big FU to the American voters. — Angela Gore (@maddgore) November 8, 2026

@nicksortor Regardless of political affiliation, this is unacceptable. — Toby Doeden (@TobyForSD) November 9, 2026

@nicksortor Guarantee he doesnt even know where he is or who he is at this point. — Susan (@smsamford01) November 8, 2026

@nicksortor @ChuckTompkins96 This is beyond ridiculous! These people have no business making decisions for our great country! How embarrassing for the USA. — 45TrumpsAll ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@funsizedspud) November 8, 2026

@nicksortor My husband has dementia, but not this bad. And hubby’s case is pretty bad. — Margi Young (@MargiYoung61771) November 9, 2026

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@nicksortor This makes me so sad … I saw that look on my dad with dementia just months before he died. — KRTappe (@TappeKirsten) November 8, 2026

@nicksortor It seems like they’re keeping him there against his will at this point — Tib Himself (@tibhimself) November 8, 2026

@nicksortor God bless him but he has to go home and rest. His work is done. — FWT_HFGW (@fwt_hfgw) November 9, 2026

We'd prefer to remember him for keeping Merrick Garland off of the Supreme Court, not like this. Biden was nowhere near this bad, and the Democrats kicked him to the curb.

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