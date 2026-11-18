As Twitchy reported earlier, Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath finally deleted her post in which she called it "absolutely embarrassing" that President Donald Trump had been photographed "waving American and Russian flags together." Yes, it was absolutely embarrassing — for her. Trump has just touched down in the Philippines and was waving that country's flag, which was given to him by a small child. McGrath's excuse was asking if anyone would really be surprised if it had been a Russian flag. It wasn't, but what if it were?

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We don't know if Rick Wilson also mistook the flag for Russia's or, more likely, he just liked the caption, "A picture that finally, perfectly depicts him as the moron he is," but in either case, he floated the idea that the next president (who he assumes will be a Democrat) should make the photo Trump's official portrait.

The next president should make this Trump’s official portrait. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 17, 2026

OK. It's the president getting off of a plane. We kind of like the mugshot, but whatever.

@TheRickWilson Waving the flag of the country he just landed in. You are a laughing stock. — Jeannie Bradshaw (@jeabas) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson You're an ass clown A kid in the Philippines gave him those flags... what the fuck is wrong with you, you dumb stupid fuck — Kenobi85 (@dkenobi1975) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson I don’t think Marco Rubio will do that. Apparently you have a problem with Trump being proud of America. 🇺🇸 no one is surprised by that, considering you want to destroy the very foundation of our Republic. — Badger (@Badger419256) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson Waving the flags a kid gave him? Weird hill to die on for you but at least... oh nevermind. — ⓚⓡⓘⓢⓢⓐ - ⓚⓡⓐⓨ (@KrissaKray) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson Oh the horror of celebrating the Philippines and the United States together. That bastard. — Joseph Dominguez (@IWantMy2Dlrs) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson The president being welcomed in the Philippines is a spectacle to you? You're an idiot. — Lindsay Lou (@u8itb4me1) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson You mixed up your flags didn’t you — Chris Thompson (@christwine3) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson You try so hard but only manage to look foolish in the end. — Minitree Jones the Rebel (@MinitreeJones) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson He's waving a Phillipine flag a child handed him at the airport, you stupid shit. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson https://t.co/jGj41NkMTR — Sam Culper The 3rd (@Sam_Culper_3rd) November 18, 2026

@TheRickWilson Genuinely what is wrong with this — American Nationalist🇺🇸🤝🇪🇺 (@americalover24) November 18, 2026

And here we are giving Wilson the benefit of the doubt that he hasn't mistaken it for a Russian flag. We're givers that way.

@TheRickWilson @xJonNYC Why? Because he waved a couple of flags that a little kid gave him? It would have made that kids day and was a show of respect to the nation he had just set foot on. Grow up. — Andy ✈️ (@andy_andy_aus) November 18, 2026

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@TheRickWilson You mean waving flags a child gave him as a greeting? Yeah, what a monster — The Baba Yaga (@curtisonthehill) November 18, 2026

The thing about being a Never Trumper is that it's a 24/7 job. You can never let anything go.

We wonder who Wilson thinks is going to be the next president of the United States, so we know for sure who isn't going to be.

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