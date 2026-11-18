As we told you this morning, Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath, a frequent candidate for office in that state, thought she had an A-plus post that showed President Trump as basically being a cheerleader for Russia.

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What happened was that when Trump arrived in the Philippines, a child gave him two flags. One of them was a U.S. flag and the other McGrath said was Russian.

The ensuing ratio was really quite impressive, and McGrath didn't delete the post for many hours. Fortunately the internet has preserved it for posterity:

She finally deleted it, but not before plenty of people took a screenshot. https://t.co/0Uq6QbgsfB — Chris Short (@cshort) November 18, 2026

That is of course the flag of the Philippines.

McGrath has acknowledged the error, but guess whose fault it is!

I got it everyone. It's the President waving the flag of the Philippines. The sad part is though, would anyone really be surprised if were waiving the Russian flag at this point? — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

"I was a kneejerk reaction dumbass but it wouldn't have happened if Trump wasn't such a dumbass." Ah, alrighty then. Another ratio is in the works.

"I was wrong factually but correct anyway" — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 18, 2026

“Okay so I was kinda sorta wrong. But I coulda been hypothetically right with different, you know, facts and stuff.” 😂 — Barbarella (@BarbaraRueger) November 18, 2026

“It didn’t happen but imagine if it did!” — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) November 18, 2026

Liberals will literally make something up, get outraged over the thing they made up, get proven wrong, and then argue that their outrage was justified because the thing they made up is something they believe would totally happen anyway. — LCpl of America First (@LCplofMarines75) November 18, 2026

The TDS illness manifests itself in amazing ways.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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