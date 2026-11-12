Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

This editor first saw this talking point last week and set it aside, but he's seen it pop up a few times since then. As Rep. Thomas Massie and the rest of the Democrats go all-in on trying to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth, some Democrats are pointing out the "fun fact" that South Carolina Rep.-elect Nancy Lacore outranks Hegseth by a considerable margin. There's animosity there, as Hegseth fired Lacore, a former three-star Navy admiral, last year.

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Fun fact: Nancy Lacore outranks Pete Hegseth by a considerable margin. She would be the highest-ranking female military officer ever to serve in the US Congress. https://t.co/1159QUkjhi — 🖤 (@DaizyZeeX) November 8, 2026

MAGA's are saying Nancy Lacore doesn't out rank Pete Hegseth. Yes, SHE FUCKING DOES. Lacore attained Vice Admiral (0-9), five pay grades above Hegseth's highest rank of Major (0-4). Secretary of Defense is a civilian position, not a military rank. Hope this clears things up! https://t.co/66MwnAXxhq — MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 (@AzPetrich) November 10, 2026

Sorry, but that doesn't help clear up this "fun fact." (By the way: Could this clown fit any more emojis in his username?) Both posts have multiple pending Community Notes:

Under military protocol and vernacular, the Secretary of Defense outranks an O-9 (or any other military officer) regardless of the Secretary’s prior military rank—or whether they ever served at all. The Secretary of War is the highest-ranking leader in the DOD chain of command, outranking all Admirals. Vice admiral (O-9) is a higher military grade than major (O-4). However, Secretary of Defense is a civilian office with authority over DoD second only to the President, above all military officers in the chain of command.

This is an insanely stupid post and frankly, offensive. Yes, Lacore’s highest rank was higher than Hegseth’s highest rank. but, that’s completely irrelevant now. Both are now civilians and cabinet secretaries are considered senior for protocol standards. https://t.co/zkgtD9kpOs — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 11, 2026

@AzPetrich The secretary outranks everyone but the president while holding the position, numpty. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) November 11, 2026

@AzPetrich You thought this was deep. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich Well : Hegseth fired Lacore Lacore did not fire Hegseth Typically the guy who can fire the other guy is more powerful. — TwistedOwl (@NewTwistedOwl) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich The Secretary is a civilian cabinet official appointed by the President. Under the U.S. Constitution and federal law (10 U.S.C. § 113), the entire U.S. military—including all generals and admirals—is placed under civilian control... hope this clear things up! — Laughing Sinner (@1laughingsinner) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich Hegseth fired Lacore. She is now a CIVILIAN. I hope that clears things up. — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) November 11, 2026

@AzPetrich The Defense Secretary outranks every member of the military. Nancy is subordinate to Hegseth. If Nancy cannot comprehend the chain-of-command, she should resign. @Timcast @AmericaIsSafe — MikeyMike (@MikeyMikeMKE) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich Well, outside of the facts that Hegseth is no longer active duty and that his position of Secretary of War is higher in the chain of command than Lacore, you're correct. Those two caveats are fairly important, though. — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) November 11, 2026

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@AzPetrich You can’t be this obtuse. So unless the Sec of War happens to have left the military at a higher rank than the other service member in question, they have no authority over them? It’s not a question of their relative military rank. Quit being a 🤡. — T_M_T (@OKBayouBengal) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich By your rationale a private outranks POTUS. — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich She answers to Pete. I hope that clears it up. Pete can fire her. I hope that clears it up. — Thaddeus Miller (@PNDLTN13) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich If you are against civilian control of the military, you can just say so — B (@diplodink) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich And yet, Hegseth can relieve her of her duties. She has NO authority over SecDef. I think that clears things up. — Douglas Kimball (@dkimball914) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich No she doesn't, you clearly know nothing about the military rank structure. — Travis Bennett (@GeorgeJone20070) November 10, 2026

@AzPetrich Tell me you never served without telling me. — Gregory Vinson (@GregoryVinson6) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich It clears up that you don’t understand the chain of command. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 11, 2026

@AzPetrich Not only wrong, but so confidently wrong. — Robert (@RobertJLC) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich Cool rage baiting for engagement. Stupid as hell but hey, good job. — DJ Richards (@stumblebum54) November 12, 2026

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@AzPetrich It is like a satirical post that goes right up to line of plausible idiocy. — Blank (@JohnMcD27572526) November 11, 2026

@AzPetrich A Secretary Of War need not have ever even served in the military at all. They serve on appointment by POTUS and Senate confirmation. Hope this clears things up. — Ricardro Bugman (@libkarl2) November 12, 2026

@AzPetrich Civilian control of the military is a thing, whether it's rhetorically convenient for you or not. By your standard, Hegseth outranked Obama and Biden. — Edward Girard (@efagirard) November 12, 2026

Fun fact: This is not a fact. Hope this clears things up!

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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