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Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 6:00 PM
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Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth
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This editor first saw this talking point last week and set it aside, but he's seen it pop up a few times since then. As Rep. Thomas Massie and the rest of the Democrats go all-in on trying to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth, some Democrats are pointing out the "fun fact" that South Carolina Rep.-elect Nancy Lacore outranks Hegseth by a considerable margin. There's animosity there, as Hegseth fired Lacore, a former three-star Navy admiral, last year.

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Sorry, but that doesn't help clear up this "fun fact." (By the way: Could this clown fit any more emojis in his username?) Both posts have multiple pending Community Notes:

Under military protocol and vernacular, the Secretary of Defense outranks an O-9 (or any other military officer) regardless of the Secretary’s prior military rank—or whether they ever served at all.

The Secretary of War is the highest-ranking leader in the DOD chain of command, outranking all Admirals.

Vice admiral (O-9) is a higher military grade than major (O-4). However, Secretary of Defense is a civilian office with authority over DoD second only to the President, above all military officers in the chain of command.

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Fun fact: This is not a fact. Hope this clears things up!

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE

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